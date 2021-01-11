Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pujara becomes 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday added another feather to his cap as he completed 6,000 runs in Test cricket.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 11-01-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 08:36 IST
Pujara becomes 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 runs in Test cricket
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday added another feather to his cap as he completed 6,000 runs in Test cricket. Pujara achieved the milestone on the final day of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). In the 76th over of the fourth innings, Pujara smashed a boundary off Nathan Lyon and completed his 6,000 runs and a well-made fifty.

Pujara and Rishabh Pant are currently leading India's run-chase of 407. Both the batsmen will look to convert their fifties to a ton and win a game for their side. Pant became the youngest wicket-keeper to score fifty-plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test match in Australia.

Pant played in an aggressive manner and took a special liking towards Lyon and he did not let the off-spinner settle. Pant went on to bring up his fifty and as a result, he became the youngest wicket-keeper (23 years and 95 days) to score 50 plus runs in the fourth innings of a Test in Australia. He beat the record of former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy who was 24 years and 216 days when he achieved the feat. At the lunch break, India's score reads 206/3, still needing 201 runs to win the match. The first session saw 36 overs being bowled and 108 runs were scored.

Resuming day five on 98/2, India did not have a good start as the side lost skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) pretty early as he was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Lyon and it gave Australia a chance to create more pressure. However, the visitors made a surprising move as the side sent in wicket-keeper batsman Pant ahead of Hanuma Vihari. Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara managed to survive the first session and the visitors went to the break with seven wickets still in hand. Both Pant and Pujara have extended their fourth-wicket partnership to 104 runs.

On day four, Australia had set a target of 407 for India to win the third Test. Cameron Green and Steve Smith played knocks of 84 and 81 respectively as Australia declared their second innings on 312/6.Brief Scores: Australia 338 and 312/6d; India 244 and 206/3 (Rishabh Pant 73*, Cheteshwar Pujara 41* Nathan Lyon 1-69). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship, the PGA of America said on Sunday.The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the rig...

Over 30 birds found dead in Rishikesh

Over 30 birds have been found dead at different places in and around Rishikesh creating a bird flu scare in the town.Twenty-eight crows and one pigeon were found dead in AIIMS, Rishikesh premises, one death was reported from Bees Bigha loca...

'Big thing': Taiwan praises U.S. move to lift curbs on ties

A U.S. removal of curbs on interactions with Taiwan officials is a big thing, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday, welcoming the step as a major boost for relations with the islands most important global backer. U.S. Secretary of Stat...

Outgoing U.S. Capitol police chief says House, Senate officials hamstrung his efforts- Washington Post

Outgoing U.S. Capitol Police chief Steven Sund told the Washington Post newspaper in an interview that House of Representatives and Senate security officials had hamstrung his efforts to call in the National Guard.Sund said his supervisors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021