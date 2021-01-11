Sports News Roundup: Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship; Kawhi Leonard hits milestone in Clippers win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship, the PGA of America said on Sunday. "The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," PGA of America President Jim Richerson tweeted.

NBA roundup: Kawhi Leonard hits milestone in Clippers win

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, leading the host Los Angeles Clippers to a 130-127 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Leonard hit 14 of 22 shots, including 7 of 9 3-pointers, and made a 3-pointer in the third quarter to top 10,000 career points.

NBA-League says no plans to pause season as teams struggle to cope with COVID impact

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said it is not planning to temporarily halt the 2020-21 season, despite teams struggling to cope with the impact of rising COVID-19 cases and injuries. Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat was postponed because the Heat did not have the league-mandated eight players available after contact tracing protocols left them shorthanded. Golf-Thomas hopes to learn from 'terrible judgment call'

Justin Thomas said he had made a "terrible judgment call" by uttering a homophobic slur in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii and that the incident had played on his mind during Sunday's final round. Thomas had missed a five-foot putt on the fourth hole in the third round on Saturday and used the slur, which was picked up by a television microphone. He later said he was deeply apologetic. Lamar Jackson runs into NFL record book

Quarterback Lamar Jackson etched his name in the NFL record book while leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-13 win over the host Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. "It feels great," Jackson told ESPN about his first playoff win in three attempts. "I'm happy we got it done." NFL roundup: Browns get 1st playoff win since '94 season

The visiting Cleveland Browns scored 14 seconds into the game and Kareem Hunt ran for two touchdowns Sunday en route to a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game. Cleveland plays next Sunday at Kansas City. The Browns, in their first playoff game since 2002, were without coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19, and assorted other coaches and players because of protocol related to the pandemic. Harris English wins in Hawaii with birdie in playoff

Harris English, who birdied five of the last eight holes to get into a playoff, won the Sentry Tournament of Champions over Joaquin Niemann with a birdie on the first extra hole on Sunday in Kapalua, Hawaii. English was the third-round co-leader at 21-under, but he was even par through 11 holes on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui and had to chase down Niemann, who closed with a 64. Despite upset, Browns biggest underdogs in Division Playoffs

Shortly after upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night for their first playoff win in 26 years, the Cleveland Browns were installed as the biggest underdogs for the Divisional Playoffs. The Browns will travel to face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday, and Cleveland opened as a 9.5-point underdog by DraftKings. The game also features the highest Over/Under among next weekend's four games at 55 points. Top 25 roundup: Maryland stuns No. 12 Illinois

Darryl Morsell finished with a team-high 19 points to help short-handed Maryland upset No. 12 Illinois 66-63 on Sunday night in Big Ten play at Champaign, Ill. Donta Scott poured in 16 points for the Terrapins (7-6, 2-5 Big Ten), who also defeated then-No. 6 Wisconsin on Dec. 28. Aaron Wiggins finished with 12 points as Maryland persevered despite playing without Eric Ayala (team-best 14.0 points per game), who sat out with a groin injury. Washington QB Alex Smith will take time to ponder NFL future

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith said he's going to take some time to ponder his future in the game. Smith made an inspirational recovery from a devastating compound fracture suffered in a game against the Houston Texans in November 2018 -- one that required 17 surgeries to treat the injury and a life-threatening infection -- to lead Washington's charge to the playoffs in 2020, but a calf injury kept him out of Saturday's wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)