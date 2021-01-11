Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wanted to make sure that Indian boys knew we were against it too: Paine

Cricket Australia and the Australian cricket team, we dont condone any sort of abuse, particularly racial abuse, the wicket-keeper-batsman said.I just wanted to let the Indian team know we were with them on that. Like I said, its not condoned by any of us and really disappointed that that happens when teams come to Australia and we want it to stop.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:32 IST
Wanted to make sure that Indian boys knew we were against it too: Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine, who had won hearts for joining the Indian team huddle after racial slurs were hurled at its players on day four of the third Test, on Monday said he did so to ''make sure that the visitors knew that he and his team were against any sort of abuse''.

Play was halted on Sunday for a few minutes after India pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of racial abuse from a section of the crowd, leading to expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from Cricket Australia.

Paine, who was batting at that time, was asked about the incidents that marred the Test during the post-match press conference.

“I think it’s bitterly disappointing. Cricket Australia and the Australian cricket team, we don’t condone any sort of abuse, particularly racial abuse,” the wicket-keeper-batsman said.

“I just wanted to let the Indian team know we were with them on that. Like I said, it’s not condoned by any of us and really disappointed that that happens when teams come to Australia and we want it to stop. ''Just wanted to make sure the Indian boys knew we are also against it and we support them,'' the captain elaborated.

The incident on Sunday had taken place,a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kazakh ruling party sweeps vote criticised as uncompetitive

Early data suggested the Nur Otan party headed by Kazakhstans former president Nursultan Nazarbayev has won a landslide victory in Sundays parliamentary election, although Western observers say the vote as uncompetitive.Such a result was wi...

UK shopper numbers down 27.1% last week as lockdowns hit -Springboard

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations fell 27.1 in the week to Jan. 9 versus the previous week, reflecting the impact of new national lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Mond...

Kazakhstan's ruling party cements its grip on parliament

Kazakhstans ruling party has cemented its grip on parliament in the opposition-free election, officials said Monday.The Central Election Commission said that the ruling Nur Otan party won 71 per cent of the vote in Sundays parliamentary ele...

Effective monitoring reduced time taken to investigate rape cases in Raj: DGP

The time taken to investigate a rape case in Rajasthan has come down significantly as a result of effective monitoring, state police chief M L Lather said on Monday.In 2017-18, it took 274 days on an average to probe a rape case which reduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021