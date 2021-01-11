'Feeling beyond blessed': Kohli, Anushka blessed with baby girl

India skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with baby girl, the cricketer announced on Monday. Kohli shared the news via Twitter and said both baby and mother are healthy. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli wrote.

Last year in August, the adorable couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021. The ethereal couple got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008. The Indian skipper has scored 12,040 runs in 251 ODIs at an average of 59.31. Kohli has represented India in 87 Test matches, scoring 7,318 runs with the highest of 254*. In T20I cricket, he has played 85 matches, piling 2,928 runs at a strike rate of 138.43.

Skipper Kohli played just the first Test of the ongoing four-match Test series and then returned to India for the birth of his first child. The Ajinkya Rahane-led team put up an inspired show against Australia in the third Test to eke out a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday. This after they won the second Test at the MCG. The fourth Test between India and Australia will begin on January 15 at The Gabba. (ANI)

