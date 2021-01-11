Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arteta wants Arsenal to be 'very careful' against 'dangerous' Crystal Palace

Ahead of the clash against Crystal Palace, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his team will have to be "very careful" during the Premier League match as their opponents are a "really dangerous side".

ANI | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:19 IST
Arteta wants Arsenal to be 'very careful' against 'dangerous' Crystal Palace
Mikel Arteta (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash against Crystal Palace, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his team will have to be "very careful" during the Premier League match as their opponents are a "really dangerous side". "They are a really dangerous side and they have shown that against big teams. They are a really compact and organised team and you know what you're going to expect," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"They have players with a big individual talent that just need moments to win games, to create actions that can unbalance the game so we have to be very careful with that. Then, we have to play to be dominant again in the game. We go from the first minute to try to win the game, to attack them and be cautious as well of the strengths that they have and try to control them as much as possible," he added. Arsenal will be high on confidence going into the match as they are on a four-match winning streak. However, due to poor performances in the earlier matches, Arsenal are currently placed in the 11th spot on the Premier League standings.

Arteta said his side needs to maintain this consistency and improve their position on the table. "Yes, again, we want to keep that consistency and having the belief that we can go into every game having the feeling that we are going to win it. The more games we are able to win the better that feeling is going to be. Obviously, to start thinking more about the table in a different direction, if you are able to win these matches your mind starts to look in a much more positive way," he said.

Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK aims to vaccinate tens of millions against COVID-19 by the spring

Britain said on Monday it would ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination programme to at least 2 million shots a week in England by the end of January, with the aim of immunising tens of millions of people by the spring.The shot will be delivered a...

Moderate earthquake jolts J-K's Kishtwar

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district on Monday, an official of the Meteorological Department said.A police official said there was no immediate report of any damage in the earthquake whic...

RBI flags concerns over high govt debt

The Reserve Bank on Monday said the increased government borrowing due to the pandemic has intensified concerns over its sustainability and led to fears of crowding out the private sector.RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the high borrowing...

SC asks Punjab govt to file reply on UP's plea for transfer of Mukhtar Ansari's custody

The Supreme Court on Monday gave two weeks to the Punjab government and gangster Mukhtar Ansari to file a reply on Uttar Pradesh governments plea for transfer of custody of Ansari for appearance before UP court in 10 cases. A bench headed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021