Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proteas skipper Dane, Chloe Tryon and unnamed COVID-19 positive player out of Pakistan series

South Africa women's team skipper Dane van Niekerk, allrounder Chloe Tryon and an unnamed player have been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Pakistan. While Van Niekerk and Tryon were ruled out due to injuries the unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:24 IST
Proteas skipper Dane, Chloe Tryon and unnamed COVID-19 positive player out of Pakistan series
Cricket South Africa logo. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa women's team skipper Dane van Niekerk, allrounder Chloe Tryon and an unnamed player have been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Pakistan. While Van Niekerk and Tryon were ruled out due to injuries the unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the third player, who cannot be named because of doctor-patient confidentiality will miss the white-ball series due to COVID-19.

The remaining players have all returned negative coronavirus tests and have entered a bio-bubble in Durban. "Both Dane and Chloe sustained lower back injuries in September and both are [at] different stages of rehabilitation. They are progressing well but will not be available for this series," ESPNcricinfo quoted Tshegofatso Gaetsewe, South Africa's team doctor as saying.

"They are doing well -- just not eligible for this tour. Everything about their rehabilitation is on track," she added. Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first match of the series will be played on January 20 while the T20I series will begin on January 29.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed that women's team skipper Bismah Maroof has withdrawn from next month's tour to South Africa due to family reasons. Javeria Khan will take the captaincy responsibilities in the absence of the regular skipper. For the last T20I on February 3, which will also be the last match of the tour, the Pakistan team will return to Durban. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK aims to vaccinate tens of millions against COVID-19 by the spring

Britain said on Monday it would ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination programme to at least 2 million shots a week in England by the end of January, with the aim of immunising tens of millions of people by the spring.The shot will be delivered a...

Moderate earthquake jolts J-K's Kishtwar

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district on Monday, an official of the Meteorological Department said.A police official said there was no immediate report of any damage in the earthquake whic...

RBI flags concerns over high govt debt

The Reserve Bank on Monday said the increased government borrowing due to the pandemic has intensified concerns over its sustainability and led to fears of crowding out the private sector.RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the high borrowing...

SC asks Punjab govt to file reply on UP's plea for transfer of Mukhtar Ansari's custody

The Supreme Court on Monday gave two weeks to the Punjab government and gangster Mukhtar Ansari to file a reply on Uttar Pradesh governments plea for transfer of custody of Ansari for appearance before UP court in 10 cases. A bench headed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021