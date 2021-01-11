Motor racing-Renault Formula One team principal Abiteboul leaves team

Renault Formula One team principal Cyril Abiteboul is leaving the company ahead of the Formula One team being rebranded as Alpine Formula One. Abiteboul, who has been in charge of the team since 2017, was initially linked with a move to a more senior role but has left the company entirely.

Laurent Rossi, the director of strategy and business development will take over as the new CEO of Alpine F1 and he will report to new Renault CEO Luca de Meo. "I would like to thank the Groupe Renault for having trusted me for many years, particularly with the relaunch and reconstruction of the team since 2016," Abiteboul said in a statement on Monday.

"The solid foundations of the racing team and the entities in France and England built over these years, the strategic evolution of the sport towards a more economically sustainable model. "More recently the Alpine project which provides a renewed sense of meaning and dynamism, all point to a very fine trajectory."

The 2021 season is due to start in Australia in March with a provisional schedule for 23 races announced in November. The 2020 season was limited to 17 rounds in Europe and the Middle East due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

