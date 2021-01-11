Sports News Roundup: Kawhi Leonard hits milestone in Clippers win; Matt Nagy awaits meeting with Bears' brass and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Trump rebuked by PGA of America, R&A after Capitol riot

Donald Trump was handed a stinging rebuke by the world of professional golf on Monday, with the PGA of America and the R&A both announcing they would shun two courses owned by the President in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress met to certify his defeat to Joe Biden, prompting chaos in which crowds breached the building and forced the evacuation of both chambers.

NBA roundup: Kawhi Leonard hits milestone in Clippers win

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, leading the host Los Angeles Clippers to a 130-127 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Leonard hit 14 of 22 shots, including 7 of 9 3-pointers, and made a 3-pointer in the third quarter to top 10,000 career points.

Matt Nagy awaits meeting with Bears' brass

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy could know his fate and employment status in the next 24 hours. Nagy is running player exit interviews on Monday but a sitdown with management, which would include team ownership -- chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips -- and general manager Ryan Pace, could take place as early as Tuesday.

NBA-League says no plans to pause season as teams struggle to cope with COVID impact

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said it is not planning to temporarily halt the 2020-21 season, despite teams struggling to cope with the impact of rising COVID-19 cases and injuries. Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat was postponed because the Heat did not have the league-mandated eight players available after contact tracing protocols left them shorthanded.

Lamar Jackson runs into NFL record book

Quarterback Lamar Jackson etched his name in the NFL record book while leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-13 win over the host Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. "It feels great," Jackson told ESPN about his first playoff win in three attempts. "I'm happy we got it done."

Report: Eagles owner 'undecided' on keeping Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson and owner Jeffrey Lurie will meet in Florida this week and the air of finality for the Philadelphia Eagles appears to be palpable. ESPN reported the first meeting between coach and owner last week "did not go well" but that Lurie remains "undecided" on whether to retain Pederson.

NFL roundup: Browns get 1st playoff win since '94 season

The visiting Cleveland Browns scored 14 seconds into the game and Kareem Hunt ran for two touchdowns Sunday en route to a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card game. Cleveland plays next Sunday at Kansas City. The Browns, in their first playoff game since 2002, were without coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19, and assorted other coaches and players because of protocol related to the pandemic.

Harris English wins in Hawaii with birdie in playoff

Harris English, who birdied five of the last eight holes to get into a playoff, won the Sentry Tournament of Champions over Joaquin Niemann with a birdie on the first extra hole on Sunday in Kapalua, Hawaii. English was the third-round co-leader at 21-under, but he was even par through 11 holes on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui and had to chase down Niemann, who closed with a 64.

Tennis-Benchetrit faces 'double whammy' as COVID-positive Kudla wins qualifier

Morocco's Elliot Benchetrit nearly reached the Australian Open second qualifying round without winning a set on Monday but said news of his opponent Denis Kudla testing positive for COVID-19 came one game too late during their match. Fourth seed Kudla beat Benchetrit 6-4 6-3 in Doha to advance but the American is out of the tournament as he has to self-isolate following the positive test.

Top 25 roundup: Maryland stuns No. 12 Illinois Darryl Morsell finished with a team-high 19 points to help short-handed Maryland upset No. 12 Illinois 66-63 on Sunday night in Big Ten play at Champaign, Ill. Donta Scott poured in 16 points for the Terrapins (7-6, 2-5 Big Ten), who also defeated then-No. 6 Wisconsin on Dec. 28. Aaron Wiggins finished with 12 points as Maryland persevered despite playing without Eric Ayala (team-best 14.0 points per game), who sat out with a groin injury.

