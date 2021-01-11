Soccer-AS Roma Women midfielder Hegerberg suffers ACL injury

AS Roma midfielder Andrine Hegerberg has ruptured a ligament in her knee and will undergo surgery, the Italian club said on Monday. Roma said in a statement https://twitter.com/ASRomaWomen/status/1348662443577376771 scans confirmed Hegerberg had suffered a tear to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) after she twisted her knee in Friday's training session.

The Norway international, who has played eight games for Roma this season, said on Twitter: "Hard to put words to it. "I've dedicated my whole life to this sport and with no doubt I will dedicate all it takes to get back. We rock on. I will at least"

Roma are seventh in the Serie A Women standings, with 13 points from 10 games. They are due to host Napoli on Sunday.

