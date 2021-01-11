Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-AS Roma Women midfielder Hegerberg suffers ACL injury

AS Roma midfielder Andrine Hegerberg has ruptured a ligament in her knee and will undergo surgery, the Italian club said on Monday. Roma said in a statement https://twitter.com/ASRomaWomen/status/1348662443577376771 scans confirmed Hegerberg had suffered a tear to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) after she twisted her knee in Friday's training session. The Norway international, who has played eight games for Roma this season, said on Twitter: "Hard to put words to it.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:41 IST
Soccer-AS Roma Women midfielder Hegerberg suffers ACL injury

AS Roma midfielder Andrine Hegerberg has ruptured a ligament in her knee and will undergo surgery, the Italian club said on Monday. Roma said in a statement https://twitter.com/ASRomaWomen/status/1348662443577376771 scans confirmed Hegerberg had suffered a tear to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) after she twisted her knee in Friday's training session.

The Norway international, who has played eight games for Roma this season, said on Twitter: "Hard to put words to it. "I've dedicated my whole life to this sport and with no doubt I will dedicate all it takes to get back. We rock on. I will at least"

Roma are seventh in the Serie A Women standings, with 13 points from 10 games. They are due to host Napoli on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt rejects demand for further extension of returns filing date beyond Feb 15

The finance ministry on Monday rejected demand for further extension of the last date for filing returns where audit is required beyond February 15. Last month, the government had extended the income tax return ITR filing deadline for indiv...

Erdogan says Turkey to start COVID-19 vaccination Thursday or Friday

Turkey will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday or Friday, President Tayyip Erdogan said, and will gradually lift restrictive measures as infections decline.Turkey has agreed to purchase 50 million doses of Sinovacs CoronaV...

Rugby-European Champions Cup, Challenge Cup suspended due to France's COVID-19 protocols

The European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been temporarily suspended after the French government recommended that games against British clubs be postponed amid the COVID-19 crisis, European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said on Monda...

Spain's COVID-19 incidence jumps after record weekend surge

Spain reported a record rise in coronavirus infections over the weekend and the number of new cases measured over the past 14 days spiked to 436 per 100,000 people on Monday, from 350 on Friday, health ministry data showed. More than 61,000...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021