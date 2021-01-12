Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surgery completed, will return soon with a bang: Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday said that he has undergone surgery after suffering a blow on his thumb during the Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:51 IST
Surgery completed, will return soon with a bang: Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja in Sydney (Photo/ Ravindra Jadeja Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday said that he has undergone surgery after suffering a blow on his thumb during the Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). "Out of action for a while, surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang," Jadeja tweeted.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had confirmed that Jadeja would not be taking part in the fourth Test against Australia, set to be played at the Gabba, beginning January 15. Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.

The BCCI had confirmed that the all-rounder will be consulting a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury. Earlier ANI had reported that Jadeja suffered a dislocation and fracture and has been ruled out for about six weeks with the management set to check on the need for surgery with a specialist.

Sources in the know of developments had told ANI that while the player is out for 6 weeks, a specialist's opinion will be sought and a call will be taken if he needs surgery. "He has a dislocation and fracture. He will be out for around 6 weeks and a specialist's opinion will be taken to check if the all-rounder needs surgery as is the procedure in such cases. A call on his availability for the England series can be taken only after the specialist checks on the thumb," the source had said.

The third Test of the four-match series between India and Australia ended as a draw on Monday. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted out 258 balls to help India walk away with a draw and head into the final Test at the Gabba, with the series level at 1-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; Science must determine company climate targets and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later interferon may be helpful treatment after allThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronav...

Aethereus Consulting wins Salesforce 'APAC Partner of the Year Award 2020'

Pune Maharashtra India January 12 ANIPRNewswire Aethereus Consulting, with offices in USA and India, has won the SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India award at the Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020 announced in Octobe...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sex and the City stars, minus one, to appear in new showThree of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same ...

Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead

Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.The Democratic-led ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021