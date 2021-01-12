Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Shocked" Smith denies scuffing Pant's guard mark, says shame India's batting show got over-shadowed

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:01 IST
"Shocked" Smith denies scuffing Pant's guard mark, says shame India's batting show got over-shadowed

Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith is ''shocked and disappointed'' at the controversy created by the allegations levelled against him for purported video where he is seen scuffing up the guard mark of Indian batsman Rishabh Pant on the fifth day of the third Test.

A video footage showed Smith scuffing up the batsman's guard during drinks break in the first session on Monday. Pant scored a fluent 97 to raise India's hopes for a win.

''I have been quite shocked and disappointed by the reaction,'' Smith told News Corp.

Smith says that he does it out of a conditioned reflex of trying to visualise and do a little shadow practice.

''It's something I do in games to visualise where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers and then out of habit I always mark centre,'' Smith added.

After the video emerged, Smith faced criticism on social media by fans and former India opener Virender Sehwag.

The former skipper added that such a controversy along with other incidents took the sheen off India's remarkable batting perforamance.

''It's such a shame that this and other events have taken away from what was a great batting performance by India yesterday,” Smith said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australia skipper Tim Paine had also defended Smith while asserting that the Indian team would have raked up the issue if any wrong was committed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress questions selection of members of commitee appointed by SC to break deadlock between farmers, Centre

By Siddharth Sharma Congress party has raised serious questions over the selection of members of the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to submit a report on the recently enacted central farm laws, arguing that they will n...

Ireland finds 'appalling' death rate among infants at Church-run homes

Thousands of infants died in Irish homes for unmarried mothers and their offspring run by the Catholic Church from the 1920s to the 1990s, an inquiry found on Tuesday, an appalling mortality rate that reflected brutal living conditions. The...

Maha bird flu: 4,000 birds culled in Latur, ops on in Parbhani

The process to cullbirds in Murumba village in Parbhani district and in twovillages in Latur district, both in Marathwada region ofMaharashtra, began on Tuesday, officials said.In Murumba village, 5,550 birds will be culled tillWednesday wh...

U.S. courts block execution of only woman on federal death row

A federal judge in Indiana blocked Tuesdays scheduled execution of convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row in the United States, to allow a hearing on whether she is too mentally ill to be put to death. It is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021