Soccer-Arsenal in line for triple injury boost ahead of Palace visit

Arsenal expect to have forward Gabriel Martinelli back in training in the next few days and could have defender Gabriel Magalhaes and midfielder Thomas Partey available for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal expect to have forward Gabriel Martinelli back in training in the next few days and could have defender Gabriel Magalhaes and midfielder Thomas Partey available for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday. Martinelli injured his ankle in the warm-up ahead of Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup win over Newcastle United and there had been fears he could face a long spell on the sidelines.

However, a scan has revealed no serious damage, the club said on their website. Fellow Brazilian Magalhaes has returned from a period in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and has not played for the club since before Christmas, while Partey has recovered from a thigh injury.

The Ghanaian will be assessed ahead of the Palace game and his return would be a major boost for manager Mikel Arteta. Partey limped out of a 2-0 loss to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Dec. 6.

Arsenal also confirmed a new three-year contract for defender Rob Holding on Tuesday. "We are very happy to have signed Rob on a new contract extension," Arsenal technical director Edu said.

"He is 25 years old, so is still coming into the peak of his career, and we are delighted that he'll be with us during these important years."

