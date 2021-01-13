SCG racism row: Lyon praises Siraj, says pacer has set new standard for calling out abuse

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Wednesday said that there is no room for racial abuse in sport, and Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj has set the new standard for calling out abuse of any form. The Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the Sydney Test.

"There is no room for any racial sledges or any abuse in any type. People think they are being funny, but it can affect people in different ways. For me, cricket is the sport for all and there is no room for it at all," Lyon said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. "I think it is quite disgusting, to be honest. Yes, I have been on the other end of it copping abuse, whether that is England, New Zealand, South Africa, or wherever it may be. But there is no room for it. As a player you have got to try your best to block it out," he added.

The crowd did not stop on day four of the ongoing Pink Test as Siraj along with Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd. Visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope. Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand. "If the time is right to call in match officials you do it. We have got a lot of security around the ground these days and if there is anyone doing it then they can be removed, as there is absolutely no place for it. It well may set precedence to report issues to officials," Lyon said.

"It will be up to that player and how they have been affected. I just really hope in a whole world society we can get over it and people can come to watch us play cricket, with players not going to work and not be worried about being abused. Cricket is a sport for all and it comes down to players and how they have been affected," he added. The third Test of the four-match series between India and Australia ended as a draw on Monday. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari batted out 258 balls to help India walk away with a draw and head into the final Test at the Gabba, with the series level at 1-1.

India and Australia will now lock horns in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane beginning January 15. (ANI)

