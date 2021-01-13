Left Menu
Thailand Open: Parupalli Kashyap retires mid-game, makes first round exit

Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Wednesday bowed out of the ongoing Thailand Open after he retired in the third game of his first-round match against Canada's Anthony Ho-Shue.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:00 IST
Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Wednesday bowed out of the ongoing Thailand Open after he retired in the third game of his first-round match against Canada's Anthony Ho-Shue. Ho-Shue had won the first game 21-9, but Kashyap made a comeback in the second game to win it 21-13. The third set saw the Canadian lead 14-8, but Kashyap decided to retire and as a result, Ho-Shue progressed to the second round.

As of now, it is not known as to why Kashyap decided to retire from the match. In another match, the mixed doubles pair of Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy bowed out of the Thailand Open in the first round after losing in straight games 22-20, 21-17 to Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.

Earlier, the Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open. The world number ten Indian pair outclassed the South Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae 19-21, 21-16, 21-14 in the first round of the tournament. After losing the hard-fought first game, the Indian duo came out all guns blazing and took three consecutive points in the early minutes of the second match. Shetty and Reddy held the lead throughout the game and clinched it 21-16. The Indian pair continued their dominance in the match and kept the momentum going to claim the third game 21-14. The encounter lasted an hour and eight minutes.

In another men's doubles clash, the Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun lost to the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 13-21, 21-8, 24-22 in the first round clash after putting up a great fight. (ANI)

