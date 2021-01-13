Left Menu
Development News Edition

SL vs Eng: Mathews, Pradeep return for Test series

All-rounder Angelo Matthews and pacer Nuwan Pradeep have returned to the side as Sri Lanka named a 22-member squad for the two-match Test series against England, commencing on Thursday.

ANI | Galle | Updated: 13-01-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 13:43 IST
SL vs Eng: Mathews, Pradeep return for Test series
Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Matthews. Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Angelo Matthews and pacer Nuwan Pradeep have returned to the side as Sri Lanka named a 22-member squad for the two-match Test series against England, commencing on Thursday. Mathews was originally named in the Sri Lankan squad for the two Tests in South Africa but later withdrawn after he suffered a hamstring injury in the domestic T20 competition.

Batsman Roshen Silva, spin-bowling all-rounder Ramesh Silva, and left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan have now officially been named in the squad to play against England, ESPNcricinfo reported. Injured Dhananjaya de Silva and Kasun Rajitha are both out of the Test series.

England has returned to Sri Lanka after abandoning the tour last March midway through a practice game as the COVID-19 pandemic picked up momentum. Consequently, both the Tests will be played in Galle, behind closed doors. Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' body FAIFA asks PM to withdraw bill on cigarette, tobacco

Farmers body FAIFA on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall the proposed bill to amend the law regarding cigarettes and other tobacco products saying it will be a death knell for Indian tobacco farmers.The proposed COTPA Ci...

Toughening stance on China's Xinjiang, Britain introduces new company rules

Britain will introduce new rules for companies to try to prevent goods linked to Chinas Xinjiang region entering the supply chain, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday, toughening Londons response to allegations of forced labour. A...

MNM releases "Agenda for Industry" in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Actor Kamal Haasan-led MakkalNeedhi Maiam on Wednesday announced a seven-point MNM Agendafor Industry in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, proposing a slewof measures to give a fillip to the sector.A new business facilitation model and a Ministry ...

Bets on for Macau's Sands China after U.S. billionaire Adelson's death

Sands China Ltds adjustment to life after the death of billionaire founder Sheldon Adelson, coming a year before the firms gaming licence expires, could open up opportunities for Chinese investors to acquire a stake, industry executives sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021