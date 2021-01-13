SL vs Eng: Mathews, Pradeep return for Test series

All-rounder Angelo Matthews and pacer Nuwan Pradeep have returned to the side as Sri Lanka named a 22-member squad for the two-match Test series against England, commencing on Thursday. Mathews was originally named in the Sri Lankan squad for the two Tests in South Africa but later withdrawn after he suffered a hamstring injury in the domestic T20 competition.

Batsman Roshen Silva, spin-bowling all-rounder Ramesh Silva, and left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan have now officially been named in the squad to play against England, ESPNcricinfo reported. Injured Dhananjaya de Silva and Kasun Rajitha are both out of the Test series.

England has returned to Sri Lanka after abandoning the tour last March midway through a practice game as the COVID-19 pandemic picked up momentum. Consequently, both the Tests will be played in Galle, behind closed doors. Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis. (ANI)

