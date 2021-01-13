Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Australian F1 postponed over quarantine - minister

The season will now start in Bahrain on March 28. The Australian Open tennis Grand Slam begins in Melbourne next month and Victoria's sports minister, Martin Pakula said it was easier for that sport to deal with the quarantine rules.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:53 IST
Motor racing-Australian F1 postponed over quarantine - minister

Formula One postponed the Australian Grand Prix from March to November because it would not have been possible for hundreds of team staff to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival, the sports minister of Victoria state said on Wednesday. The Melbourne race is normally the season-opener but was given a new date of Nov. 21 in changes announced to the 2021 schedule on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 crisis. The season will now start in Bahrain on March 28.

The Australian Open tennis Grand Slam begins in Melbourne next month and Victoria's sports minister, Martin Pakula said it was easier for that sport to deal with the quarantine rules. "Tennis has been able to do that ... but it's not something that has been possible for Formula One," Pakula told reporters.

"In those circumstances ... when you've got the combination of that, the number of returning Australians ... in our view that made it better to have a Grand Prix later in the year if that was possible. "One of the beauties of buying yourself 10 months is that I suspect things will look different in November to how they look in January."

Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief executive Andrew Westacott said preparations for Formula One race would have been affected if it went ahead in March, with team staff spending most of their time in hotel rooms. "When you look at the arrangements of setting up very big businesses ... and the logistics and challenges they face coming into a new season, it wasn't possible to have them operate in a strict quarantine arrangement," Westacott said.

Pakula said he hoped that the race could go back to its traditional slot in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hyundai takes railway route to ship 125 vehicle units to Nepal

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Wednesday said it has commenced export shipments through railways mode, with the dispatch of the first consignment of 125 cars going to Nepal.The first export consignment was flagged-off from the Walajabad Ra...

J&J may not meet U.S. COVID-19 vaccine supply target by spring - NYT

Johnson Johnson is facing unexpected delays in the manufacturing of its coronavirus vaccine and may not be able to supply the doses it promised the federal government by spring, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. U.S. federal offici...

Interpol red notices issued for ship captain, owner over Beirut blast - Lebanese state media

Interpol has issued red notices for the captain and owner of the ship that carried the chemicals which devastated Beirut in an explosion in August, killing 200 people, Lebanons state media said. Five months since one of the biggest non-nucl...

Step up vigil for emerging coronavirus variants, WHO urges

Alongside monitoring, virus and serum samples should be shared via globally agreed mechanisms so that critical research can be promptly initiated each time, according to the agency. Our collective goal is to get ahead of the game and have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021