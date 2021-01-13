Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Aussie De Minaur warms up for home slam with Antalya title

De Minaur, his country's highest-ranked player at 23rd, was 2-0 up in the first set when the Kazakh pulled out. De Minaur said victory at the Turkish ATP 250 tournament - his fourth main-tour title - was a massive boost going into next month's Australian Open.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:05 IST
Tennis-Aussie De Minaur warms up for home slam with Antalya title

Australian Alex de Minaur warmed up for his home Grand Slam with an ATP title on Wednesday, winning the Antalya Open when fellow finalist Alexander Bublik retired with an ankle injury after just seven minutes' play. De Minaur, his country's highest-ranked player at 23rd, was 2-0 up in the first set when the Kazakh pulled out.

De Minaur said victory at the Turkish ATP 250 tournament - his fourth main-tour title - was a massive boost going into next month's Australian Open. "At the start of the year that's what you need," he told reporters. "I knew I had put in a great pre-season, I was ready to compete.

"I just think I gave myself the best possible chance to go deep into this tournament and I'm happy how it finished." The 21-year-old missed last year's Australian Open due to an abdominal strain.

"It was a bittersweet moment last year so hopefully a year later I can come back stronger and have a great Aussie summer," he said. "I am really looking forward to going back home and (to) play in front of the home crowd, that's for sure."

Bublik had twisted his right leg during Tuesday's semi-final victory over France's Jeremy Chardy. "I twisted my ankle yesterday... I was in the physio room for three hours yesterday and I tried to get ready for the match today," he told the ATP Tour website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AB Inbev merges with Vietnam's SAB beer- state media

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the worlds largest beer maker, has merged Vietnams SAB Beer after having received the approval from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, state media reported. Vietnam, with a population of nearly 98 million, is seen as ...

Pondy CM lays foundation for Rs 12 crore sports stadium

As part of the Smart Cityproject, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesdaylaid the foundation stone for a Rs 12.19 crore sports stadiumhere.The funding for the smart city project is beingshared equally by the Central and State ...

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $750 million after no winner

Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in US history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing.The jackpot for Tuesday nights Mega Millions was USD 625 million and lotte...

Plea in HC claims govt vehicles being scrapped in violation of guidelines

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea which has claimed that they were disposing of end-of-life vehicles in contravention of the guidelines.Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021