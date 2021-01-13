Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barot, Mankad and Sakaria shine as Saurashtra hand Vidarbha 79-run defeat

Three Vidarbha players returning to the pavilion without opening their account.Brief Scores Saurashtra 2337 in 20 overs Avi Barot 93, Prerak Manka 59 Darshan Nalkande 432 defeated Vidarbha 154 all out in 17.2 overs Jitesh Sharma 43, Siddhesh Wath 21 Chetan Sakariya 511 Services 1607 in 20 overs Ravi Chauhan 62,G Rahul Singh 37 Lakshay Garg 225 lost to Goa 1635 in 19.4 overs Aditya Kaushik 78 Amit Verma 42 Mohit Kumar 332 PTI APA ATAT

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:20 IST
Barot, Mankad and Sakaria shine as Saurashtra hand Vidarbha 79-run defeat

Opener Avi Barot and Prerak Mankad struck half centuries before Chetan Sakariya claimed a five-wicket haul as Saurashtra recorded a comfortable 79-run win over Vidarbha in a Group 'D' match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Saurashtra rode on Barot (93 off 44) and Mankad's (59 off 26 balls) innings to post a mammoth 233 for seven.

The pace duo of Chetan Sakariya (5/11) and Mankad (4/48) then wreaked havoc with the ball as Vidarbha were bundled out for 154 in 17.2 overs.

Barot, who was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved century, hit 13 fours and four sixes while Mankad's innings was laced with six boundaries and four maximums.

For Vidarbha, medium pacer Darshan Nalkande (4/32) was the pick of the bowlers while Yash Thakur (2/47) claimed a two wickets.

In the chase, Vidarbha was off to a bright start with opener Jitesh Sharma scoring a 27-ball 43. However, no other batsman could up fight against Sakariya and Mankad, who kept striking at regular intervals. Three Vidarbha players returning to the pavilion without opening their account.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 233/7 in 20 overs (Avi Barot 93, Prerak Manka 59; Darshan Nalkande 4/32) defeated Vidarbha 154 all out in 17.2 overs (Jitesh Sharma 43, Siddhesh Wath 21; Chetan Sakariya 5/11) Services 160/7 in 20 overs (Ravi Chauhan 62,G Rahul Singh 37; Lakshay Garg 2/25 lost to Goa 163/5 in 19.4 overs (Aditya Kaushik 78; Amit Verma 42; Mohit Kumar 3/32) PTI APA ATAT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Puravankara Brings 'WorldHome Collection', its Ultra-luxury Line of Homes to Chennai

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, January 13 ANINewsVoir Puravankara Limited, one of Indias largest and reputed residential builders, introduced its Ultra luxury residential WorldHome Collection segment in Bangalore, in late 2019. It aligns to its ...

Protesting farmers burn copies of agri laws on Lohri

Agitating farmers Wednesday burnt copies of the contentious farm laws to mark the festival of Lohri.One lakh copies of the three agri laws were burnt at the Singhu border alone, said Paramjeet Singh of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.Lohri is widely ...

Five persons injured in wild boar attack in Odisha

Five people,including a woman, were injured on Wednesday when wild boarsattacked them at a village in Kendrapara district, officialssaid.The incident took place at Ishwarpur village nearBhitarkanika National Park.The animals might have snea...

Only "teething problems" in Britain-N.Ireland trade, says PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there were teething problems in trade between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland but that goods were flowing effectively and in normal volumes.Goods are flowing effectively an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021