Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Santos beat Boca 3-0 to set up all-Brazilian final

Santos will face Palmeiras, who overcame River Plate on Tuesday in the other semi-final, in the decider of South America’s equivalent of the Champions League on Jan. 30 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. After drawing the first leg 0-0 in Buenos Aires last week, Santos were vastly superior to their sluggish opponents, hitting the post inside the first minute and then taking the lead after a quarter of an hour.

Reuters | Santos | Updated: 14-01-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 06:03 IST
Soccer-Santos beat Boca 3-0 to set up all-Brazilian final

Santos set up an all-Brazilian final in this season’s Copa Libertadores when they comprehensively defeated Boca Juniors 3-0 in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday. Santos will face Palmeiras, who overcame River Plate on Tuesday in the other semi-final, in the decider of South America’s equivalent of the Champions League on Jan. 30 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

After drawing the first leg 0-0 in Buenos Aires last week, Santos were vastly superior to their sluggish opponents, hitting the post inside the first minute and then taking the lead after a quarter of an hour. A cross hit a Boca arm in the box and when most players turned to await a decision from the referee, Diego Pituca pounced on the loose ball and fired it into the net.

Tiny winger Jefferson Soteldo doubled their lead four minutes into the second half when he cut in from the left and lashed a right-foot shot into the roof of the net. Lucas Braga made it 3-0 three minutes later after superb set-up work from Marinho.

Boca’s miserable evening was complete when Frank Fabra was sent off after 56 minutes for a blatant stamp. The culmination of the 2020 tournament was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and will be the first without an Argentine team since 2016.

It pits a Santos side who last won the title in 2011 with Neymar in their ranks against their close neighbours Palmeiras, who have not won South America’s premier club competition since 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 16-U.S. House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, as 10 of his fellow Republicans joined Democrats in the House of Representatives to charge him with inciting an insurrection in last weeks violent r...

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

Google has added the ability for admins to manually block or unblock mobile apps from accessing their organizations Google Workspace data on Android and iOS devices with basic mobile management.Previously, basic management allowed admins to...

Twitter CEO says banning Trump was right decision but sets dangerous precedent

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning President Donald Trump from its social media platform after last weeks violence at the U.S. Capitol was the right decision, but said it sets a dangerous precedent. San F...

Trump bolsters ban on U.S. investments in China

President Donald Trump has signed an order strengthening a November ban on U.S. investments in alleged Chinese military companies, the White House said on Wednesday, curbing Chinese access to U.S. capital markets days before he leaves offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021