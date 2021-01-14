Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Struggling Botafogo fine players for lack of commitment

Botafogo said on Wednesday they have fined players who had "not shown commitment" to the club as it battles to avoid a second relegation in seven seasons from Brazil's Serie A.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 06:53 IST
Soccer-Struggling Botafogo fine players for lack of commitment

Botafogo said on Wednesday they have fined players who had "not shown commitment" to the club as it battles to avoid a second relegation in seven seasons from Brazil's Serie A. Botafogo have lost 10 of their last 11 matches and are second from bottom in the 20-team table. The bottom four sides will be relegated and Botafogo are nine points from safety.

Durcesio Mello, who was sworn in as president of the Rio de Janeiro club on Jan. 4, did not say what criteria was used to levy the undisclosed fines, nor which players were sanctioned. "It is important to make clear that we are not satisfied with results," Mello wrote in an open letter to fans.

"Administrative punishments (fines) were levelled on players who we believe have not shown commitment to Botafogo and their own team mates. "We cannot allow the club to be so exposed to this critical situation without solid signs of a reversal. We have to make firm demands."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 16-U.S. House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, as 10 of his fellow Republicans joined Democrats in the House of Representatives to charge him with inciting an insurrection in last weeks violent r...

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

Google has added the ability for admins to manually block or unblock mobile apps from accessing their organizations Google Workspace data on Android and iOS devices with basic mobile management.Previously, basic management allowed admins to...

Twitter CEO says banning Trump was right decision but sets dangerous precedent

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning President Donald Trump from its social media platform after last weeks violence at the U.S. Capitol was the right decision, but said it sets a dangerous precedent. San F...

Trump bolsters ban on U.S. investments in China

President Donald Trump has signed an order strengthening a November ban on U.S. investments in alleged Chinese military companies, the White House said on Wednesday, curbing Chinese access to U.S. capital markets days before he leaves offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021