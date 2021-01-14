Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Start of Japan's Top League delayed due to COVID-19 outbreaks - organisers

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-01-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:04 IST
Rugby-Start of Japan's Top League delayed due to COVID-19 outbreaks - organisers

The start of Japan's Top League domestic rugby union competition, due to begin this weekend, has been delayed because of outbreaks of the novel coronavirus at numerous clubs, the league and the Japan Rugby Football Union announced on Thursday.

Kobe Steelers, the most recent winners of the league, on Thursday were the latest team to report infections, with 10 people at the club testing positive.

Last year's Top League season was cancelled entirely because of the pandemic.

Also Read: Coronavirus overshadows Japan's New Year's Day festivities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai:Woman dies after being 'pushed' out of train by husband

A 26-year-old woman has diedafter her husband allegedly pushed her out of a running localtrain while they were standing at its door in Mumbai, a policeofficial said on Thursday.The incident took place on Monday afternoon betweenChembur and ...

UPDATE 2-Chinese exports grow more than expected in Dec, imports quicken

Chinese exports grew more than expected in December, customs data showed on Thursday, as coronavirus disruptions around the world fuelled demand for Chinese goods even as a stronger yuan made exports more expensive for overseas buyers. A ro...

Equity indices trade lower, IT scrips under pressure

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday dragged by technology stocks. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 199 points or 0.4 per cent at 49,293 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 48 points or 0.33 per cent to 14...

U.S. stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

The United States stands by Taiwan and always will, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday following a call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, after her own trip to Taipei this week got scrapped. Crafts pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021