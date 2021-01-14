Rugby-Start of Japan's Top League delayed due to COVID-19 outbreaks - organisers

The start of Japan's Top League domestic rugby union competition, due to begin this weekend, has been delayed because of outbreaks of the novel coronavirus at numerous clubs, the league and the Japan Rugby Football Union announced on Thursday.

Kobe Steelers, the most recent winners of the league, on Thursday were the latest team to report infections, with 10 people at the club testing positive.

Last year's Top League season was cancelled entirely because of the pandemic.

