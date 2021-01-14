Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern defence a source of concern ahead of flying Freiburg visit

Previous encounters between Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern, who are chasing a record-extending ninth straight league crown, and minnows Freiburg would normally be a footnote to the campaign but things are different this time. Freiburg are on a five-game winning run, their longest ever in the league, and with 16 goals scored and two conceded it is the best sequence of any team in Europe's top five leagues.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-01-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 13:47 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Bayern defence a source of concern ahead of flying Freiburg visit

Bayern Munich will be rushing to fix their leaky defence ahead of Sunday's meeting with Freiburg, knowing that any mistakes will cost them against one of Europe's form sides. Previous encounters between Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern, who are chasing a record-extending ninth straight league crown, and minnows Freiburg would normally be a footnote to the campaign but things are different this time.

Freiburg are on a five-game winning run, their longest ever in the league, and with 16 goals scored and two conceded it is the best sequence of any team in Europe's top five leagues. A 5-0 thrashing of Cologne last week was their biggest Bundesliga victory.

It is a completely different story for the league leaders, who are two points clear of RB Leipzig. Bayern have already conceded 24 goals in 15 games, their worst run since 1981. They have also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 10 league games, and have fallen behind in nine of them. They squandered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Borussia Moenchengladbach last week.

Bayern also suffered a stunning second-round exit in the German Cup to second division side Holstein Kiel on Wednesday, twice being pegged back to draw 2-2 before losing 6-5 in a shootout, their earliest exit from the competition in 21 years. "We keep seeing the same pattern," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. "We have to become more compact in defence, have more pressure on the ball. The last line also has to be more solid and we must train that."

Flick has yet to find his ideal defensive set-up with Niklas Suele, David Alaba and Benjamin Pavard all playing well below their best. Alphonso Davies is also still progressing after returning from injury. Bayern, who had virtually no pre-season following their five-title haul in 2020, had to put things right at training ahead of the weekend, said Flick.

"We need to analyse everything that has happened and work hard on Friday and Saturday," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR seeks explanation from former Cong minister over comments on age of marriage of girls

The countrys apex body for child rights has sought an explanation within two days from former Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma over his comment that even a 15-year-old girl is capable of reproduction.The Congress leader had made t...

Cambodia court convenes for mass treason trial of opposition

A court in Cambodia convened on Thursday for the treason trial of scores of opposition figures, one of a series of cases seen by activists as moves by the ruling party to sideline threats to its political monopoly. The defendants are among ...

SDRF personnel deployed in frozen Dal lake to prevent people from walking

Authorities here on Thursday deployed SDRF personnel in the Dal Lake, which has frozen due to record low minimum temperature in Kashmir, to prevent people from walking on the frozen surface of the water body.Due to freezing temperatures, ma...

Hong Kong telecoms provider blocks website for first time citing security law

Hong Kong Broadband Network HKBN said on Thursday it has blocked a website that publishes material mainly on 2019 anti-government protests, to comply with the citys national security law, marking the first censorship of a local website unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021