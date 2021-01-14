Left Menu
Development News Edition

Start of Japan rugby season delayed after 62 COVID-19 cases

Also, we could not guarantee the safety and security of the players in this gray area so we decided to postpone the opening day. The announcement of the outbreak came a day after the Japanese government expanded its coronavirus state of emergency orders.Im hoping that by the beginning of February, well somehow have a situation where there are no infected players, Iwabuchi said.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:43 IST
Start of Japan rugby season delayed after 62 COVID-19 cases

The start of the Japanese Top League season will be pushed back until next month after 62 players and staff from six teams tested positive for the coronavirus, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Thursday.

The season was to have started this weekend.

The JRFU, during an online briefing, declined to name those who had tested positive, citing privacy reasons.

''The reason for the postponement at this point is that it will be difficult for the league to complete the season in its current format,'' JRFU chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi said. ''Also, we could not guarantee the safety and security of the players in this gray area so we decided to postpone the opening day.'' The announcement of the outbreak came a day after the Japanese government expanded its coronavirus state of emergency orders.

''I'm hoping that by the beginning of February, we'll somehow have a situation where there are no infected players,'' Iwabuchi said. ''But a variety of situations are possible. In order to be ready for the situations, I would like to make the most of this period to move forward.'' Cases have been surging for a month in Japan. The country has held the virus in check with about 4,000 deaths. But the surge could imperil the Tokyo Olympics that are to open in six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan

Most of AirAsia X Bhd AAXs lessors support a restructuring plan, and the Malaysian airline has received interest from potential investors for fundraising after reorganization, court documents filed this month show. In emails attached to the...

HC allows opening of Spas in Delhi, directs COVID-19 testing of staff every two weeks

The Delhi High Court allowed Spas to open in the national capital and operate with appropriate safeguards in the view of COVID-19 while noting that the services offered by them are similar that of the saloons. The court also directed Spa ow...

Govt "in principle" agrees to extension of employee welfare measures to seamen community: NUSI

The government has in principle approved the National Union of Seafarers of India NUSI demand of extending employee welfare measures such as provident fund and pension to the seamen community. The move is expected to benefit around 4 lakh I...

WhatsApp scrambles as users in big Indian market fret over privacy

WhatsApp is battling mistrust globally after it updated its privacy policy to let it share some user data with parent Facebook and other group firms, and the backlash risks thwarting its ambitions in its biggest market, India.Though WhatsAp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021