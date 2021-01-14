Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-S.Africa's Boucher confident of team safety on Pakistan tour

If you apply yourself there are a lot of runs out there." Boucher also said he wanted to regain the services of 45-year-old Jacques Kallis as a batting consultant after the former all-rounder signed a short-term deal with England for their current test tour of Sri Lanka. Cricket South Africa did not take up the option of retaining Kallis' services last year, citing transformation targets, but Boucher is hopeful that, with a new board in place, that could change.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:10 IST
Cricket-S.Africa's Boucher confident of team safety on Pakistan tour

South Africa have faith in the security measures put in place for their test and Twenty20 International tour of Pakistan coach Mark Boucher said on Thursday as he revealed that he hoped to lure Jacques Kallis back as a batting consultant.

South Africa start the first of two tests in Pakistan on Jan. 26 as they return there for the first time since 2007. Their absence followed a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

"We’ve had our (security) guys go there and do a recce of the situation and they have said it is safe," Boucher told reporters ahead of the team’s departure. "So from my side there are no issues, we have to get back there and start playing cricket."

Boucher made his test debut in Pakistan in 1997 and went on to play 147 times in a stellar career. He said the conditions will be more suited to his side than most sub-continent nations. "It is tough but different to India and Sri Lanka, where it (the ball) turns. Pakistan is more conducive to fast bowling. Reverse swing was very big, though regulations are tighter these days on how you can work on the ball.

"They are historically flat wickets. The areas you score as a batsman are different. If you apply yourself there are a lot of runs out there." Boucher also said he wanted to regain the services of 45-year-old Jacques Kallis as a batting consultant after the former all-rounder signed a short-term deal with England for their current test tour of Sri Lanka.

Cricket South Africa did not take up the option of retaining Kallis' services last year, citing transformation targets, but Boucher is hopeful that, with a new board in place, that could change. "He is on my radar in terms of trying to get him back involved in the set-up. I hope we treat him with care as he has shown he has a lot of other opportunities in world cricket.

"He is a massive loss but I know Jacques would love to be working in South African cricket. The knowledge he has needs to be utilised."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT-France's Le Maire: resolving trade sanctions is my priority for Biden administration

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that resolving trade sanctions was his priority with the incoming U.S. administration in order to keep a trade war from adding to the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.U.S. P...

Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help

Norwegian Air, which challenged British Airways and other long-established rivals by launching transatlantic flights, said on Thursday it will end those services, causing 2,000 job losses, and seek government help. The budget airline, found...

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.DEL35 PB-FARMERS-LD MANN BKU leader Mann recuses himself from SC committee on farm laws Chandigarh Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday said he is recu...

Indonesia health workers urge public to get vaccinated at campaign launch

Health workers at a clinic in Jakarta on Thurday urged Indonesians to get vaccinated as a nationwide rollout of a COVID-19 inoculation programme started in the worlds fourth most populous country.Indonesia faces one of the worst coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021