Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Villa v Everton postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

"As a result, the Premier League Board has agreed to Aston Villa's request to postpone their match on Sunday." Villa said that members of the first-team squad and staff who are healthy were expected to resume training on Sunday when they finish their period of isolation.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:21 IST
Soccer-Villa v Everton postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Aston Villa's home match against Everton on Sunday has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Midlands club, the Premier League said on Thursday.

Villa's entire first-team squad and support staff have been in isolation since last week after 14 positive cases of coronavirus were reported at the club. Dean Smith's side were scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday but the fixture was pushed back until later in the season, with Fulham stepping in to fill the gap in the fixture list.

"Following the rescheduling of Villa's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, which was due to be played last night, a significant number of players and staff remain in isolation," the league said in a statement. "As a result, the Premier League Board has agreed to Aston Villa's request to postpone their match on Sunday."

Villa said that members of the first-team squad and staff who are healthy were expected to resume training on Sunday when they finish their period of isolation. Newcastle United's postponed game at Villa has been rescheduled for Jan. 23.

The fixture, which was due to take place at Villa Park on Dec. 4, was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Newcastle's training centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Smartworks gives on lease 80K sq ft, comprising 1,300 desks in Noida centre to IT firm

Co-working firm Smartworks has given on lease over 80,000 sq ft of office space, comprising more than 1,300 desks, in its facility at Noida to an IT-software company as corporates look for flexible workspace amid COVID-19 pandemic.Leading p...

Drugs probe: NCB searches home of Maha minister's son-in-law

The Narcotics Control Bureau onThursday conducted searches at the city-based residence ofMaharashtra NCP minister Nawab Maliks son-in-law Sameer Khan,who has been arrested in a drugs case, an NCB official said.Besides, a Mumbai court remand...

REUTERS NEXT-France's Le Maire: resolving trade sanctions is my priority for Biden administration

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that resolving trade sanctions was his priority with the incoming U.S. administration in order to keep a trade war from adding to the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.U.S. P...

Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help

Norwegian Air, which challenged British Airways and other long-established rivals by launching transatlantic flights, said on Thursday it will end those services, causing 2,000 job losses, and seek government help. The budget airline, found...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021