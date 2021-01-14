Left Menu
Development News Edition

Didn't hear any complaints from India: Paine

The organisers have provided only basic facilities to the players.However, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said that one doesnt need housekeeping services to keep the motivation going before an important Test match.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:59 IST
Didn't hear any complaints from India: Paine

Australian skipper Tim Paine admitted that life inside a bio-bubble could be challenging for the Indian team in an alien land without family but his own players, including Steve Smith, have also endured similar difficulties since the Indian Premier League in the UAE.

The Indian and Australian teams are once again in a hard quarantine after new cases of UK mutant strain were found in the Queensland capital. The organisers have provided only basic facilities to the players.

However, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said that one doesn't need ''housekeeping services'' to keep the motivation going before an important Test match. Paine's teammate Mitchell Starc's wife and Southern Stars international Alyssa Healy had mocked the Indian team for the alleged complaints about Brisbane quarantine.

''I haven't seen those comments and frankly speaking never read any comments from the Indian players. It's been challenging for everyone and more so for them, to be in a different country and more away from their families,'' Paine said. ''I know the difficulties they must be going through and I know Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are in the same shoes as them. It is difficult but haven't heard anything directly from Indian players,'' the home team captain said.

For Rathour, the problems in the hotel didn't for once affect their focus on the Test match ahead. ''We are playing Australia in Australia against one of the best attacks in the world. So I think motivation is there. You don't need housekeeping or room service to motivate yourself,'' the former Punjab captain said.

''Of course, these were concerns which were passed on to BCCI, I think the BCCI is in touch with CA to deal with all these things. As far as team is concerned, we are focussed on the game and we are looking forward towards this game.'' PTI KHS KHS ATAT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

German vaccine institute praises efficacy of Astra-Oxford vaccine

The head of Germanys vaccine regulator on Thursday described the success rate of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine as excellent, after some Australian scientists voiced scepticism about the compounds efficacy.Speaking during an online press bri...

314 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

Bihar reported 314 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases has gone up to 2,56, 625. According to the Bihar Health Department, two more people have died due to the disease and the death toll has gone up to 1445....

Cash-strapped Lisbon shops fear for future ahead of new COVID-19 lockdown

Cafe owner Francisco Pereira opened his doors one last time on Thursday before Portugals second lockdown comes into force to halt a record surge in coronavirus infections. Like many others, he fears his family business might not survive.The...

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra launches virtual store

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday launched a virtual store, which will allow the customers to take an immersive walkthrough of the labels Delhi flagship store. Billed as Indias first-ever virtual store from an Indian de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021