Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hard to enforce ban on players hugging, says Chelsea's Lampard

England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer has urged players to stop such physical contact and a senior politician suggested on Thursday yellow cards should be brandished for hugging. The Premier League was holding virtual meetings to reinforce the message that protocols must be respected, but Lampard echoed other top flight managers in suggesting that was easier said than done.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 23:29 IST
Soccer-Hard to enforce ban on players hugging, says Chelsea's Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard defended his players on Thursday amid a growing debate about teams celebrating goals with hugs and high-fives while the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer has urged players to stop such physical contact and a senior politician suggested on Thursday yellow cards should be brandished for hugging.

The Premier League was holding virtual meetings to reinforce the message that protocols must be respected, but Lampard echoed other top flight managers in suggesting that was easier said than done. "Football has and always will be a game of instinct. If we want to take the instinct out of the game then it is not that simple," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's game at Fulham.

"The players are good lads and they don't want to do the wrong thing. "In a perfect world we will all walk back to the halfway line and just start again. But it maybe will not quite be the case, and I do not think you can hold players hugely to account unless there is clear flouting of those rules."

Julian Knight, the chair of the cross-party Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee, told Reuters earlier that hugging sent the wrong message at a time of national emergency with many people having to self-isolate. "In the same way as referees issue yellow cards for players taking off their shirts (for unsporting behaviour), they could do the same thing with this," said Knight.

"Surely its unsportsmanlike to risk someone getting COVID, isn't it?" Premier League guidelines for on-field behaviour state that "unnecessary contact, particularly between opposition teams, must be avoided. This includes handshakes, high-fives and hugging".

Media reports have highlighted examples at recent matches, with Manchester City in the spotlight after eight players held a group hug when Phil Foden scored in Wednesday's 1-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Video also emerged of teams celebrating in dressing rooms following FA Cup third round matches.

The Daily Telegraph quoted DCMS committee member Clive Efford as saying such celebrations were an "insult to the staff in the NHS (national health service)". City manager Pep Guardiola said it was "weird and uncomfortable" if nobody celebrated with the scorer.

"We are tested maybe five or six times in the last 10 days. Everyone is negative. We are outdoors where the virus is less aggressive. We will follow what the Premier League says but I don't know if we will be able to do it," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Justicia Espada Acuña turns 128, Google honors Chilean female civil engineer

Happy Birthday Justicia Espada AcuaGoogle dedicates a wonderful doodle today to Justicia Espada Acua, one of the first female engineers in Chile and South America. She was a Chilean civil engineer.Justicia Espada Acua was born on January 14...

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes near Sulawesi, Indonesia -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the Sulawesi island of Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Thursday.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC said....

Qiagen warns against using standard tests to track coronavirus variants

Germanys Qiagen , a leading genetic testing supplier, on Thursday warned against re-engineering standard tests to monitor for new variants of the coronavirus, saying the more onerous decoding of the entire viral genome was the best method. ...

Man suspected of throwing fire extinguisher at police in U.S. Capitol is arrested

A retired firefighter suspected of throwing a fire extinguisher at police during last weeks mob attack on the U.S. Capitol has been arrested, a U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday. Robert Sanford, 55, of Chester, Penns...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021