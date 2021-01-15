WNBA-Raiders owner Davis buying WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

Left Menu
Davis moved the NFL's Raiders to Las Vegas from Oakland ahead of the current season and the team plays in the new $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas strip, not far from the Aces home at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. "I am excited to announced that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA for MGM Resorts International," Davis said in a statement.

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Thursday said he was poised to purchase the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International, expanding his sports footprint in the city. Davis moved the NFL's Raiders to Las Vegas from Oakland ahead of the current season and the team plays in the new $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas strip, not far from the Aces home at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

"I am excited to announced that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA for MGM Resorts International," Davis said in a statement. "I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administrators of the team."

The Aces, who moved from San Antonio to Las Vegas before the 2018 season, are stocked with young talent and reached the finals last year behind the outstanding play of league MVP A'ja Wilson. "We can confirm we have entered into an agreement to sell the Las Vegas Aces to Mark Davis and are awaiting approval from the WNBA Board of Governors," said George Kliavkoff, president of entertainment and sports at MGM Resorts International.

"Mark is a longtime champion of women's basketball and we believe he is the right person to lead the Aces into a new era. We will continue our enthusiastic support of the WNBA, NBA and basketball in Las Vegas." Davis is also a fan of the city's other professional sports franchise, the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, who play at T-Mobile Arena on Las Vegas Boulevard.

