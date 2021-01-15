Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Hazard needs confidence boost, says Zidane

We know what a great player he is and we need to be patient with him as he is working hard," Zidane told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 04:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 04:50 IST
Soccer-Hazard needs confidence boost, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Eden Hazard was low on confidence after the Belgian delivered another poor performance in his side's 2-1 defeat by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday to exit the Spanish Super Cup. The Belgian, Real's record signing, has only scored two goals in all competitions this season and offered little in attack after failing to create much danger in last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Osasuna.

"He needs to recover confidence, play a great game or score a goal, just to do something different. We know what a great player he is and we need to be patient with him as he is working hard," Zidane told reporters. "We are behind him and we must give him time. The fans want to see the best version of Eden so we must be patient. We're sticking with him and he really wants to step up. But today it wasn't just Eden, we're all in this together."

Real won last year's Super Cup but they were caught out by an intense Athletic side improving quickly under the guidance of coach Marcelino, who was taking charge of his second match since succeeding Gaizka Garitano. Raul Garcia put the Basques in front early after an error by Lucas Vazquez before converting a penalty to double the lead.

Karim Benzema's late goal set up a tense finish but Athletic held firm to reach Sunday's final against Barcelona. "Today we struggled in the first half, we improved in the second but it wasn't enough," added Zidane.

"We were not able to read the game well. They pressed us very well and we lost the ball a lot, which was unusual for us. "We know there'll be a lot of external noise after this but we'll just focus on keep working hard."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Parler urges U.S. judge to order Amazon to restore its platform

Parler urged a U.S. judge on Thursday to order Amazon.com Inc to restore the companys account, saying Amazon had no evidence the social media platform was used to incite last weeks storming of the U.S. Capitol. At a hearing in Seattle feder...

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a 1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy and speed up the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden campaigned last year on a promise to take the pande...

Fourth UN peacekeeper dies following attack in northern Mali

A fourth UN peacekeeper from Ivory Coast died from injuries inflicted by an improvised explosive device and an attack by unidentified gunmen in northern Malis Timbuktu region, the United Nations said here.In Wednesdays incident, the UN init...

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Search and advertising giant Google closed its deal to buy fitness tracking company Fitbit , the companies said on Thursday, even as U.S. and Australian competition regulators said they were continuing probes of the 2.1 billion transaction....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021