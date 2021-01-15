Left Menu
Davis moved the NFL's Raiders to Las Vegas from Oakland ahead of the current season and the team plays in the new $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas strip, not far from the Aces home at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

15-01-2021
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Houston Rockets trade frustrated Harden to Brooklyn Nets

The Houston Rockets have traded guard James Harden to Brooklyn, the Nets anounced on Thursday, after the eight-time All-Star's relationship with the Western Conference team broke down this week. Harden, the NBA's MVP in 2018, said the Rockets were "just not good enough" this season as they sit second-bottom in the Western Conference with a 3-6 record, prompting the 31-year-old to say the situation could not be fixed. Raiders owner Davis buying WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Thursday said he was poised to purchase the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International, expanding his sports footprint in the city. Davis moved the NFL's Raiders to Las Vegas from Oakland ahead of the current season and the team plays in the new $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas strip, not far from the Aces home at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Early MVP contenders clash as Mavericks visit Bucks

In their most recent games, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 20th career triple-double to extend the Milwaukee Bucks' win streak, while Luka Doncic fell one assist shy of notching his third in four games for the Dallas Mavericks. Antetokounmpo and Doncic look to continue their success at the other's expense on Friday when the Bucks host the Mavericks. NHL roundup: Leafs notch OT win over Canadiens

Morgan Rielly scored at 3:24 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both clubs. Montreal's Phillip Danault missed on a breakaway during the overtime, and then Rielly converted a pass from John Tavares on a two-on-one for the game-winner. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski back to work

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is out of the basement and back at his office at team headquarters in Berea, Ohio. Stefanski returned to the team after a positive COVID-19 test forced him to isolate in his home last week. Stefanski viewed the team's first playoff win since 1994 from an uncomfortable distance in the bottom floor of his family's home. American Keys tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Australian Open

American Madison Keys said on Thursday she tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next month's Australian Open in Melbourne. The world number 16 said she returned a positive result before she was due to travel to Australia and is now self-isolating at her home. NBA roundup: Damian Lillard nets 40 as Blazers clip Kings

Damian Lillard established season bests of 40 points and 13 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to notch a 132-126 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. CJ McCollum contributed 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as Portland won its season-best fourth straight game. Lillard and McCollum each made six 3-pointers for the Trail Blazers, who were 23 of 48 from behind the arc and shot 48.9 percent overall. Murray a doubt for Australian Open after testing COVID-19 positive

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray is doubtful for next month's Australian Open after organisers confirmed on Thursday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Murray, 33, was awarded a wildcard by organisers to play in the main draw of the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne. Rescheduled CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying tournament set for March

The CONCACAF men's qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics will be played from March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Thursday. The competition had been originally scheduled for March last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Olympics: Surfers ride out pandemic in paradise ahead of Games debut

Athletes around the world have searched for ways and places to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the Tokyo Olympics but surfers Brisa Hennessy and Michel Bourez may have found two of the best. While some worked out in backyard pools or turned cramped basements into weight rooms, Hennessy and Bourez, who have both provisionally qualified for the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games, escaped to paradise.

