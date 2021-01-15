Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Mourinho helped me win more penalties, says Man Utd's Rashford

"Jose said, 'If you're not savvy about the way you do it, then you are not going to get given it'," Rashford told reporters at the Football Writers' Association 2021 Tribute Award on Thursday. Mourinho left United in 2018 and since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first league match in December of that year they have been awarded 27 Premier League penalties -- more than any other team, according to Sky Sports.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:33 IST
Soccer-Mourinho helped me win more penalties, says Man Utd's Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said his former manager Jose Mourinho had helped him become more "savvy" in the box to win penalties. Rashford's comments follow some debate over how many penalties his team are awarded, with Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp saying United had more spot kicks in two years than he had in 5-1/2 at Liverpool.

Rashford said he had been denied several penalty claims while working under Mourinho and that the Portuguese had told him he had to become more aware in the box. "Jose said, 'If you're not savvy about the way you do it, then you are not going to get given it'," Rashford told reporters at the Football Writers' Association 2021 Tribute Award on Thursday.

Mourinho left United in 2018 and since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first league match in December of that year they have been awarded 27 Premier League penalties -- more than any other team, according to Sky Sports. "As a forward line, we want to go and score goals," he added.

"There is no way you are going to let somebody take the ball off you, so for me it is just a case of us wanting to score goals and the teams wanting to defend goals -- and you know, penalties can happen." United are top of the Premier League table, three points clear of reigning champions Liverpool with the clubs set to meet at Anfield on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HCL Tech reports 31 pc jump in Q3 profit at Rs 3,982 cr

HCL Technologies on Friday reported a net income of Rs 3,982 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, up 26.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 31.1 per cent year-on-year. The revenue increased by 3.8 per cent q-o-q and 6.4 per cent y-o-y t...

Poland: 3 on trial over LGBT sign on posters of revered icon

Three human rights activists went on trial Wednesday in Poland for alleged desecration and offending religious sentiment by adding the LGBT rights movements rainbow symbol to posters of a revered Roman Catholic icon and publicly displaying ...

UPDATE 2-China COVID-19 cases surge to over 10-month high; travel discouraged

China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months, official data showed on Friday, due to a severe outbreak in the northeast that has put more than 28 million people under lockdown. A total of 144 new COVID-19...

Army Day: CDS, Armed Forces chiefs pay tributes at National War Memorial

On the occasion of 73rd Army Day, Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat paid tributes at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Friday. Along with the CDS, the chiefs of all three Armed forces, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Narava...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021