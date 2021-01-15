Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletic knocks out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barça

He added to the lead by converting a penalty kick in the 38th after a foul by Lucas Vzquez.We played a very tough opponent but we knew we could come through with the victory, said Garca, who was sent off less than 15 minutes into Athletics 3-1 loss to Madrid in the Spanish league in December.

PTI | Malaga | Updated: 15-01-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:41 IST
Athletic knocks out Madrid to reach Super Cup final vs Barça

Athletic Bilbao knocked out defending champion Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Barcelona.

Raúl García scored two first-half goals to put Athletic in Sunday's final in Seville against the Catalan club, which beat Real Sociedad in a penalty shootout in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Athletic is looking to win its third Spanish Super Cup title, and first since beating Barcelona in the 2015 final. The Basque Country club also won the competition in 1984.

Real Madrid was going for its 12th Spanish Super Cup trophy.

This year's Super Cup was moved to southern Spain after the coronavirus pandemic stopped it from being held in Saudi Arabia for a second straight season. The tournament's revamped Final Four format includes the top-two finishers in the Spanish league and the Copa del Rey.

García opened the scoring for Athletic in the 18th minute with a shot past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a one-on-one situation inside the area. He added to the lead by converting a penalty kick in the 38th after a foul by Lucas Vázquez.

“We played a very tough opponent but we knew we could come through with the victory,” said García, who was sent off less than 15 minutes into Athletic's 3-1 loss to Madrid in the Spanish league in December. ''We played a great match.'' Madrid reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute when Karim Benzema scored his first goal in four matches. The French striker appeared to have scored an equalizer in the 82nd but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Defender Sergio Ramos missed another chance with a header by the post in the 88th. A few minutes later Madrid wanted a penalty after Ramos appeared to be grabbed inside the area, but video review determined there was no foul.

“They got off to a good start and we struggled to get going,” Madrid's Marco Asensio said. “They gained confidence after the first goal and we were not able to recover.” Madrid was coming off a scoreless draw at Osasuna in the Spanish league. It was stuck in Pamplona after the match because of a snowstorm that has disrupted the city Madrid in the last few days, having to travel directly to Málaga from there.

Athletic reached the final boosted by the arrival of coach Marcelino García Toral, who was hired less than two weeks ago to try to halt the team's struggles. It was only his second match in charge of the club, coming after a 3-2 home loss to Barcelona in the Spanish league last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-China COVID-19 cases surge to over 10-month high; travel discouraged

China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months, official data showed on Friday, due to a severe outbreak in the northeast that has put more than 28 million people under lockdown. A total of 144 new COVID-19...

China COVID-19 cases surge to over 10-month high; travel discouraged

China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months, official data showed on Friday, due to a severe outbreak in the northeast that has put more than 28 million people under lockdown.A total of 144 new COVID-19 ...

Chinese tech patents tools that can detect, track Uighurs

Adds comments from Chinese embassy, Huaweiand Megvii By Avi Asher-SchapiroBERLIN, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Chinese technology giants have registered patents for tools that can detect, track and monitor Uighurs in a move human rig...

International students launch campaign to return to Australia amid border closures

An official petition to Australian lawmakers urging them to exempt international students from border closures has received nearly 3,000 signatures, citing bad quality online lessons and lack of schooling for some.The petition, which is bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021