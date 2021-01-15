Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Natarajan keeps visitors in game after Labuschagne show

Debutant T Natarajan picked the crucial wickets of centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade to keep the visitors in the game after Labuschagne roared back to form and took advantage of the inexperience of the Indian bowling attack to register his fifth Test century on the opening day of the fourth Test at The Gabba on Friday.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:36 IST
Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Natarajan keeps visitors in game after Labuschagne show
Indian players celebrate the fall of an Australian wicket (Image: ICC twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Debutant T Natarajan picked the crucial wickets of centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade to keep the visitors in the game after Labuschagne roared back to form and took advantage of the inexperience of the Indian bowling attack to register his fifth Test century on the opening day of the fourth Test at The Gabba on Friday. At stumps, skipper Tim Paine (38) and Cameron Green (28) stood tall as the score read 274/5. Building on the knock from Labuschagne (108), the duo stitched an unbeaten 61-run stand to help the hosts end the day with the honours.

For an inexperienced Indian attack -- further depleted by the injury to Navdeep Saini -- Natarajan stole the show with the ball and Mohammed Siraj showed why he was trusted to lead the attack after Jasprit Bumrah couldn't get ready for the game despite trying till the eleventh hour. While India looked to be crawling back into the game in the final session as Natarajan sent back Wade (45) and Labuschagne, Paine and Green played some gutsy shots to ensure that the momentum doesn't shift completely. It wasn't an error-free innings from the centurion as India skipper Rahane dropped him at gully. And the batsman made the visitors pay.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and decided to have a bat. But the Indians came out all guns blazing and Siraj -- playing in his third Test -- struck in the fourth over to hand the visitors an early breakthrough in the form of opener David Warner. The left-handed batsman walked back after scoring just one run as Rohit Sharma took a sharp catch diving in from of first slip. Labuschagne joined opener Marcus Harris in the middle. Despite lacking experience, the Indian bowlers kept their lengths tight and did not give hosts much room. Shardul Thakur then removed Harris (5) in the ninth over to leave the hosts reeling at 17/2. However, Smith and Labuschagne absorbed the pressure and ensured the visitors didn't make further inroads. After the conclusion of the first session, Australia was 65/2 in 27 overs.

The second session saw Washington Sundar send back Smith against the run of play, but Labuschagne and Wade didn't allow the visitors to grab the opportunity to go for the kill. 27 overs were bowled in the second session in which the hosts scored 89 runs for the loss of one wicket. The final session was shared as India picked the wickets of Labuschagne and Wade while Paine and Green held fort to keep the Australians on top of the Indian bowling. Brief Scores: Australia 274/5 (Marnus Labuschagne 108, Matthew Wade 45; T Natarajan 2-63) vs India (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC allows IIMC to chop 29 trees for construction of new building

The Supreme Court has allowed the Indian Institute of Mass Communication to cut 29 trees for construction of a new building for the academic and hostel blocks as also a guest house subject to the Central Empowering Committees CEC conditions...

UPCC president, Cong workers detained during protest against farm laws in UP

Congress workers, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, were on Friday taken into custody while trying to march towards the Raj Bhawan here as part of the partys Kisan Adhikar Diwas programme against the new farm laws.Led by Lallu, par...

Bulls and men compete at Tamil Nadu's Palamedu 'Jallikattu'

Bulls and men tried to get thebetter of each other as the bull taming sport Jallikattubegan at the famed Palamedu here on Friday.A test of grit was on full display with the animalsfiercely trying to get past the waiting men while the tamers...

Hong Kong security chief says police surveillance under security law is not subject to existing rules

Hong Kongs security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications under the citys national security law is not subject to rules under the financial hubs Interception of Communications and Surveillance Ordinance.John Lee, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021