Left Menu
Development News Edition

India need to work out why there have been so many injuries: Gilchrist

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:53 IST
India need to work out why there have been so many injuries: Gilchrist

India's resilience cannot be questioned but the visitors need to find out the reason behind the spate of injuries that have plagued them during the four-Test series, feels former Australia wicketkeeper batsman Adam Gilchrist.

The Indian team has turned into a mini-hospital with multiple players nursing injuries so much so that it became difficult to field a fit playing XI for the fourth Test which began on Friday.

''It's just been extraordinary the adversity they have faced on this tour. They'll need to work out why there have been so many injuries,'' Gilchrist told 'foxsports.com.au'.

''A few have been inflicted by the Australian pace attack, but the soft tissue injuries – they'll need to assess why they came about and whether it was something in or out of their control,'' Gilchrist added.

The Indian team took another hit on Friday when pacer Navdeep Saini was forced off the field due to groin pain.

However, despite their bruised and battered bodies, Indian players have ensured that the series stands at 1-1 going into the final Test after pulling off a memorable draw in the third Test.

Gilchrist, who played 96 Tests between 1999 and 2008, amassing 5570 runs at an avearge of 47.60, lauded India for the fightback and determination showed by the team in the face of adversity.

''But you can't question their resilience and their willingness to stay in the fight and not lie down,'' the 49-year-old said.

''There have been plenty of talented touring teams across all nations that have been here and succumbed to Test cricket in this country. It's amazing that they've got to the Gabba well and truly in the series with a chance to win it.'' Former Australia opener Mark Waugh, meanwhile, was critical of Matthew Wade for throwing his wicket away once again after getting a start.

Wade had lost his wicket while going after Indian spinners in the second and third Test. On Friday, he perished while trying to pull debutant T Natarajan from outside off-stump.

''They're very loose dismissals for a Test match batsman. He's actually looked quite good this series, Matthew Wade. but you can't really keep getting out to those sort of shots for a No.5 Test match batsman,'' Waugh said.

''He's going to have to change his game or he's going to perish.'' Australia had ended the opening day of the final Test at 274 for 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At least 42 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings

A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesias Sulawesi island just after midnight, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing at least 42 people.More than 600 people were injured by the magnitude 6.2 quake, which sent p...

Sebi imposes Rs 76 lakh fine on Garware Polyester, 5 officials for disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday levied a total fine of Rs 76 lakh on Garware Polyester Ltd and its five officials for disclosure lapses with respect to change in shareholding of the firm.The entities are facing fine for violating Prohibiti...

Pentagon says US has dropped to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

The US military has met its goal of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to about 2,500 by Friday, a drawdown that appears to violate a last-minute congressional prohibition.Today, the United States is closer than ever to ending nea...

Prabhas’ upcoming film 'Salaar' launched

South star Prabhas upcoming film Salaar with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel went on floors here on Friday.Billed as a pan India project, produced by Hombale Films, the movie will see the Baahubali star play a violent character.The film wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021