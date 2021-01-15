Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rooney gets Derby manager's job permanently, stops playing

Wayne Rooney now has the Derby job on a permanent basis after Englands record goal-scorer retired from playing and received a contract through 2023 to manage the second division team.The 35-year-old former Manchester United captain, who took temporary charge of Derby in November, is now focusing on his coaching career.Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me, Rooney said Friday.

PTI | Derby | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:57 IST
Rooney gets Derby manager's job permanently, stops playing

Wayne Rooney now has the Derby job on a permanent basis after England's record goal-scorer retired from playing and received a contract through 2023 to manage the second division team.

The 35-year-old former Manchester United captain, who took temporary charge of Derby in November, is now focusing on his coaching career.

“Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me,'' Rooney said Friday. “I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.” Rooney returned to England after a stint at DC United to last January join a Derby team that has been out of the Premier League since 2008.

“Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances, notably the 2-0 home win over Swansea City and the 4-0 victory at Birmingham City,” Derby CEO Stephen Pearce said. “During that nine-game run we also dramatically improved their defensive record and registered five clean sheets in the process, while in the attacking third we became more effective and ruthless too.

“Those foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne's guidance.” Rooney scored a record 253 goals for United after moving from Everton as an 18-year-old in 2004, winning the Premier League title five times, the FA Cup once, the League Cup three times, the Champions League once and the Europa League in his last season there.

The striker not only overtook Bobby Charlton as United's record goal-scorer but he also eclipsed the World Cup winner with England, scoring 53 goals in 120 appearances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi police holds interstate coordination meeting

Ahead of Republic day, the Delhi Police on Friday held an interstate coordination meeting to strengthen cooperation for addressing law and order issues, officials said.The main objective of the meeting was to share intelligence and terror-r...

French mortality rate rose 9% in 2020 due to COVID-19

Frances overall mortality rate in 2020, inflated by the COVID-19 pandemic, was nine percent higher than in the previous two years, provisional data released by statistics institute INSEE showed on Friday.INSEE said that on Jan. 15, a total ...

Belarus issues first death sentence this year

Moscow Russia, January 15 ANISputnik A court in Belarus re-sentenced a man to capital punishment on murder charges, Minsk-based human rights center Viasna said on Friday. At a court hearing held today in the city of Sluck Slutsk, the Minsk ...

NEROCA, TRAU play out 1-1 draw in Imphal derby of I-League

NEROCA FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Tiddim Road Union Athletic TRAU in their opening match of this years Hero I-League here on Friday.Varun Thokchoms 10th-minute strike was cancelled out by Joseph Olaleyes 15th-minute header as both the te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021