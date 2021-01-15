The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters at Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-WORKLOAD Breakdown of Indian bowlers raises questions on physios' workload and injury management role By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Navdeep Saini's breakdown after bowling only 7.5 overs due to a groin injury on the first day of the fourth Test has raised some serious questions about the work done by national team's trainers and physios.

SPO-CRI-LD IND Debutant Natarajan shines as Australia score 274/5 courtesy Labuschagne ton Brisbane, Jan 15 (PTI) The incredible underdog fairytale of Thangarasu Natarajan got better with his twin strikes on debut headlining a commendable effort from an inexperienced Indian bowling attack, which reduced Australia to 274 for 5 despite a stylish hundred from Marnus Labuschagne on the opening day of the final Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD SAINI More injury worries for India: Navdeep Saini complains of groin pain, taken for scans Brisbane, Jan 15 (PTI) The injury-plagued Indian team took another hit on Friday when pacer Navdeep Saini was forced off the field during the fourth and final Test against Australia here due to groin pain and taken for scans.

SPO-CRI-IND-NATARAJAN-2NDLD RECORD 'Net bowler' Natarajan becomes first Indian to make international debut in 3 formats on same tour Brisbane, Jan 15 (PTI) Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, on Friday became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.

SPO-CRI-IND-SIRAJ-ABUSE Siraj abused by Gabba crowd, called grub: Report Brisbane, Jan 15 (PTI) India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was targetted for abuse by a section of the crowd on the opening day of the fourth Test against Australia, a newspaper here reported, claiming that he was called a ''grub'' by some spectators.

SPO-CRI-IND-WASHINGTON My skills with red ball are good and I am ready to bowl even 40-50 overs: Washington Sundar Brisbane, Jan 15 (PTI) Washington Sundar, prior to his unexpected Test debut on Friday against Australia, had bowled over 285 overs in first-class cricket and after dismissing Steve Smith, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner is ready to bowl 50 in an innings if that's what the side wants of him.

SPO-CRI-IND-LABUSCHAGNE 4th Test: Centurion Labuschagne disappointed at not getting ''big score'' Brisbane, Jan 15 (PTI) A fifth Test hundred in his kitty against a ''very disciplined'' bowling attack but Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was still a disappointed man on the opening day of the fourth Test against India here as the knock was not ''big'' enough for him.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-LD ARJUN Arjun Tendulkar makes Mumbai senior team debut, albeit in a losing cause Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Budding left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, made his Mumbai senior team debut on Friday in an Elite E League group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which the hosts lost by eight wickets against Haryana here.

SPO-MINISTRY-ATH-COACH SAI appoints Nikolai as Indian athletics' middle and long distance coach New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday said it has approved the appointment of Belarus' Nikolai Snesarev as the middle and long distance coach of the Indian athletics team, little less than two years after he quit the post. SPO-RACING-LD DARUVALA Jehan Daruvala gets one-year extension with Red Bull Racing, will race in F2 with Carlin Vienna, Jan 15 (PTI) Red Bull Racing on Friday gave Jehan Daruvala a one-year extension, adding that the promising Indian racer will continue racing with Carlin in the upcoming Formula 2 season.

SPO-CRI-UDANA-KOHLI Kohli is best batsman in white-ball cricket: Udana Abu Dhabi, Jan 15 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli is the best white-ball batsman in the game right now, according to his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana, who also named Ravindra Jadeja as the top all-rounder in this format.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-WI West Indies player Hayden Walsh tests COVID-19 positive after arrival in Bangladesh Dhaka, Jan 15 (PTI) West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 and ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, the country's cricket board has said.

SPO-CRI-BOUCHER-KALLIS Proteas coach Boucher wants legendary Kallis back in consulting team Johannesburg, Jan 15 (PTI) Proteas head coach Mark Boucher wants Jacques Kallis back on the South African consulting team as he believes the legendary batsman can add great value to his side. SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-GROUP E Mumbai suffer 3rd straight loss, Mushtaq Ali campaign ends Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Domestic giants Mumbai crashed out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after suffering their third straight defeat -- this time by eight wickets against Haryana in an Elite E Group league game, here on Friday.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAICITY-PREVIEWISL: Confident Mumbai look to continue momentum against determined Hyderabad Bambolim, Jan 15 (PTI) Enjoying their best campaign so far in the Indian Super League, table-toppers Mumbai City FC will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a determined Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-2NDLD ARJUN Arjun Tendulkar makes Mumbai senior team debut, albeit in a losing cause Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Budding left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, who is the son of iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, made his Mumbai senior team debut on Friday in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Haryana, which the hosts lost by eight wickets here.

SPO-CRI-GILCHRIST-IND India need to work out why there have been so many injuries: Gilchrist Brisbane, Jan 15 (PTI) India's resilience cannot be questioned but the visitors need to find out the reason behind the spate of injuries that have plagued them during the four-Test series, feels former Australia wicketkeeper batsman Adam Gilchrist.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-REALKASHMIR Dicka, Ralte shine as Real Kashmir earn first win of I-League season Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Dipanda Dicka and Lalrindika Ralte shone bright as Real Kashmir notched up their first win of the season, beating Chennai City FC 2-0 in an I-League fixture here on Friday. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri makes modest start in Hawaii, in T-72 spot after Round 1 Honolulu (Hawaii), Jan 15 (PTI) India's ace golfer Anirban Lahiri started the new year with a modest one-under 69 to be placed tied 72nd after the first round of the Sony Open here.

SPO-SHOOT Saurabh smashes world record in finals to win T1 air pistol trials, Manu too win New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India ace Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the finals world record with a stunning 246.9 to win the 10m air pistol T1 men's trials at the ongoing national shooting trials here on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)