Soccer-PSG manager Pochettino tests positive for COVID-19, says club

New Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for COVID-19 and will go into self-isolation, the French Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Pochettino, who was appointed earlier this month, will not be in the dugout when PSG play away at Angers on Saturday, with his assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino set to take charge of the squad for the league encounter.

