ISL 7: We lost two points against East Bengal, says Vicuna

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna is not pleased with his side's 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan on Friday and said they lost two points in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 16-01-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 09:15 IST
Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna is not pleased with his side's 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan on Friday and said they lost two points in the Indian Super League (ISL). Scott Neville's stunning header in the dying minutes of the match, helped SC East Bengal salvage a point against Kerala Blasters.

Jordan Murray put Kerala ahead in the 64th minute before Neville's stoppage-time equaliser (90+5) ensured that SCEB extended their unbeaten run to six games. The result mirrored that of the reverse fixture between the two, when Kerala had punished SCEB with an injury-time equaliser. "It was difficult because we had three points and in the end, we lost two. In the second half, they had the ball more than us but they did not get any clear chance. We had the best chances and we scored one. We almost had three points. It was a hard moment because for us it was important to win two games in a row and climb up the league table," Vicuna said after the game.

"In the first half we had the best chances with Jordan coming close and I think it was a good game," he added. Blasters had Sahal, Gary Hooper and Facundo Pereyra helping out goalscorer Jordan Murray in their attack and Vicuna is pleased with how the combination has worked out.

"We have Sahal, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray and Gary Hooper in the attack. With these four players upfront and with Jessel and Nishu, both of them are offensive full-backs. We are an attacking team and we are creating more chances," Vicuna said. "There were patches in the game where we did well. We played against a very difficult team with quality players. Our defensive performance was good, not just defence but the whole team because we didn't concede too many chances. With their quality like Bright (Enokabhare), (Jacques) Maghoma and (Anthony) Pilkington they couldn't create many chances," he added.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

