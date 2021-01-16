Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United eye consistency to revive playoff hopes

Left Menu
Coming off back-to-back defeats, Jamshedpur FC will look to get back to winning ways and revive their playoff hopes when they take on struggling NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday.Jamsehdpur FC coach Owen Coyle doesnt feel his sides recent slump is down to inconsistency and believes they have the character to bounce back at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.Theres not much separating the two sides at the moment with seventh-placed Jamshedpur being a point above NEUFC with 13 points from 11 games.

Coming off back-to-back defeats, Jamshedpur FC will look to get back to winning ways and revive their playoff hopes when they take on struggling NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

Jamsehdpur FC coach Owen Coyle doesn't feel his side's recent slump is down to inconsistency and believes they have the character to bounce back at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

There's not much separating the two sides at the moment with seventh-placed Jamshedpur being a point above NEUFC with 13 points from 11 games. But Jamshedpur will certainly fancy their chances against their opponents who are struggling for consistency.

The Highlanders are winless in their last seven games. To make matters worse, they parted ways with coach Gerard Nus who was replaced by Khalid Jamil on an interim basis.

Jamshedpur also boast of a unique record against their opponents, going unbeaten in seven games while winning twice. But that is no reason for Coyle to take his opponents lightly.

''Well, I don't know if they are in good form or not. I think they played very well in the last game,'' Coyle said. ''NorthEast are dangerous opponents and every opponent you face possesses different challenges. They might not be fluent in passing the ball but they have so many other qualities and that's what we need to identify. ''We have to be respectful but also look to play our game and impose ourselves and get our good players on the ball.'' While midfielder Alexandre Lima has been be suspended for the game, Coyle is hopeful captain Stephen Hartley can take part after going off injured in their defeat against FC Goa.

Similar to Jamshedpur, NEUFC will also be desperate to bounce back, given their recent run of results. But despite their poor form, Alison Kharsyntiew is confident Nus' departure won't hamper the team and hoped they can make it to the playoffs.

''We have to be consistent in our performances and if we are consistent, I'm sure we will reach the top four,'' he said. ''We have to stay together as a team, work hard in training and the game and give our best.'' PTI AH AH SSCSSC

