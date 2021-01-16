Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Brom beats Wolves 3-2 for 1st EPL win under Allardyce

PTI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:52 IST
West Brom beats Wolves 3-2 for 1st EPL win under Allardyce
Allardyce was unable to call upon two key players — goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and winger Matt Phillips — after they contracted the coronavirus, but West Brom still managed to boost its survival hopes with its first win since beating Sheffield United on Nov. 28. Image Credit: ANI

West Bromwich Albion collected only its second win in the Premier League — and first under new manager Sam Allardyce — as two penalties by Matheus Pereira helped to earn a 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Allardyce was unable to call upon two key players — goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and winger Matt Phillips — after they contracted the coronavirus, but West Brom still managed to boost its survival hopes with its first win since beating Sheffield United on Nov. 28.

Pereira slotted home his first penalty in the fourth minute after Callum Robinson was tripped at the edge of the penalty area, but Wolves fought back to lead at halftime thanks to goals by Fabio Silva in the 38th and Willy Boly in the 43rd.

Center half Semi Ajayi scored for the third time since Allardyce arrived a month ago after a header following a long throw-in in the 52nd minute, and Pereira regained the lead for West Brom four minutes later from a penalty again won by Robinson.

West Brom remained in next-to-last place but moved in sight of safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 475 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 16,310 new cases

Italy reported 475 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, against 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,310 from 16,146.Italy has registered 81,800 COVID-19 deaths since the virus ...

COVID-19: 14 more deaths, 176 new cases recorded in Punjab

Fourteen more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,499 in Punjab on Saturday while 176 new cases took the infection count to 1,70,366, a medical bulletin issued here said.There are currently 2,578 active cases in the state, it sai...

MP sees 365 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, 793 recoveries

Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tallyon Saturday rose to 2,51,223 with the addition of 365 cases,while the toll increased by five and the recovery count by793, an official said.The overall toll is now 3,751 and the number of peopledischarged stand...

Over 3,000 military healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine jabs

The armed forces on Saturday administered coronavirus vaccine to over 3,000 military doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel on the first day of the nation-wide vaccination drive.Sources in the security establishment said 3,129 health care...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021