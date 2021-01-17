Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-New boss Rooney backs Derby to respond after defeat by Rotherham

New Derby County boss Wayne Rooney said his team's concentration levels were below par in Saturday's Championship (second-tier) loss to Rotherham United but backed them to respond strongly when they face Bournemouth on Tuesday. The lads know they can perform better than that, so I expect better when we play again," Rooney told reporters. "Rotherham outfought us.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:03 IST
Soccer-New boss Rooney backs Derby to respond after defeat by Rotherham

New Derby County boss Wayne Rooney said his team's concentration levels were below par in Saturday's Championship (second-tier) loss to Rotherham United but backed them to respond strongly when they face Bournemouth on Tuesday. Former England and United striker Rooney has called time on his illustrious playing career after being named Derby boss on Friday. He had been interim boss following Phillip Cocu's departure.

But his first game as permanent manager did not go according to plan as Jamie Lindsay scored a late winner for Rotherham to leave Derby second from bottom in the 24-team league with 19 points from 23 matches. "The only positive ... is we play again on Tuesday. The lads know they can perform better than that, so I expect better when we play again," Rooney told reporters.

"Rotherham outfought us. Our quality on the ball and our concentration levels weren't where they should be. That's the disappointing thing. If I'm being honest, I don't think we deserved anything from this game." Derby suffered a COVID-19 outbreak at the club recently but Rooney said that was not the reason for their disappointing performance.

"Obviously, the preparations over the last few weeks have been hampered because of COVID but that's not an excuse ... The lads looked good and sharp in training the last few days," Rooney added. "You understand players making mistakes. But hopefully it's a one-off and we can respond properly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh to develop abandoned mines as water storage sites

Closed mining sites which arelying abandoned in Chhattisgarh will be developed as sourcesof water storage, a government official said on Sunday.Various employment generation activities, includingfish farming, will be carried out at these si...

SC agrees to hear plea alleging inaction in preserving ancient monuments in Fatehpur Sikri

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea which alleged inaction by authorities in preserving ancient monuments in Fatehpur Sikri and sought direction for implementing a plan for integrated development of t...

On Javed Akhtar's 76th birthday, here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet

A literary figure par excellence who touched many hearts through his soul-stirring writings, veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turned 76 on Sunday The Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and National Award-winning poet has immortal...

Swiss to get Moderna vaccine in tranches until mid-year - Blick

Moderna will deliver 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Switzerland in batches in the months ahead, putting the country among the world leaders in inoculating its population, the head of Modernas European business said. We are working...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021