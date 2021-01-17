Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mushtaq: Andhra beat Kerala by 6 wickets

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:40 IST
Mushtaq: Andhra beat Kerala by 6 wickets

Andhra Pradesh dished out an all-round show to beat an in-form Kerala by six wickets in an Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Sunday.

Kerala, who had won their first three matches in the Elite E group, managed to score 112/4 after being asked to bat first at the BKC ground as the Andhra bowlers bowled in the right areas.

Andhra then overhauled the target in 17.1 overs, with opener Ashwin Hebbar top-scoring with a 46-ball 48.

Kerala lost both openers, Robin Uthhapa (8) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (12) cheaply and were in a spot of bother at 28/2. It soon became 30/3 after skipper Sanju Samson (7) also perished early. Vishnu Vinod (4), who walked in at number five, gave little support to Sachin Baby (51 not out off 34 balls, 1x4; 4x6) as Kerala reeled at 38 for 4.

But then, Baby found an able partner in Jalaj Saxena (27 not out off 34 balls; 1x4) as the two forged an unbeaten 74-run stand for the fifth wicket to take their side to 112/4, which was eventually not enough.

For Andhra, Manish Golamaru (2/19) was the pick of the bowlers.

Andhra's chase was anchored by right-handed opener Hebbar, who hammered six boundaries and a six, despite losing partners at the other end. After Hebbar departed, skipper Ambati Rayudu (38 not out off 27 balls; 4x4 and 1x6) ensured that there were no further hiccups and took his side home in company of D B Prashanth Kumar (9 not out).

Andhra fetched four points for the win.

Brief Scores: At BKC: Kerala 112/4 (Sachin Baby 51 not out; Jalaj Saxena 27 not out; Manish Golamaru 2/19, Shoiab Mohammed Khan 1/12) lost to Andhra Pradesh 113/4 (Ashwin Hebbar 48, Ambati Rayudu 38 not out; Jalaj Saxena 2/9) by six wickets.

At Wankhede Stadium: Mumbai 94 all out (Shivam Dube 28, Akash Parkar 20 not out; Santha Moorthy 5/20, A Aravinddaraj 2/20) lost to Puducherry 95/4 (S Karthik 26, Sheldon Jackson 24 not out; Shivam Dube 2/8) by six wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers leave from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor march

Punjab farmers have left from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor parade on Republic Day as a mark of protest against the farm laws. We are leaving for Delhi with our tractors and will continue to do so till January 24. Around 11...

Kerala must use pandemic as a great opportunity to reskill non-resident Keralites: Irudaya Rajan

Amidst the return of a massive number of non-resident Keralites to the state following the pandemic, a renowned expert on migration has urged the state to use the calamity as an opportunity to re-skill these returnees prospective migrants s...

John Matthew Matthan on 'Sarfarosh' sequel: It will be more realistic

Filmmaker John Matthew Matthan says the sequel to his acclaimed Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh will focus on the issue of countrys internal security and have more realistic approach. Released in 1999, Sarfarosh revolved around an honest polic...

Will poor and underprivileged get COVID-19 vaccine for free? asks Congress

A day after India rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against COVID-19, the Congress on Sunday asked the government whether it plans to provide free vaccines to all Indians, especially the underprivileged and the poor.Congress c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021