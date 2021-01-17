Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:21 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND No stopping the Newcomers: Washington, Shardul keep India in contention Brisbane, Jan 17 (PTI) Debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur punched above their weight with splendid half-centuries to keep Australia at bay and India bullish after an engrossing third day's play in the series-deciding fourth Test here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-HAZLEWOOD Shardul, Washington batted brilliantly; we faltered in execution: Hazlewood Brisbane, Jan 17 (PTI) Australia speedster Josh Hazlewood on Sunday credited Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur for taking India to a safe position with their century stand but rued the execution of home team bowlers in finishing off the visitors tail on the third day of the series-deciding fourth Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-THAKUR Winning over Aussie crowd was Shardul Thakur's inspiration behind gritty knock Brisbane, Jan 17 (PTI) When Shardul Thakur stepped out to bat on Sunday, rescuing India from a precarious 186/6 was not the only target on his mind as he was also keen to impress the Australian crowd after being told how ''rewarding'' it would feel by coach Ravi Shastri.

SPO-CRI-IND-PONTING Washington-Shardul partnership was outstanding: Ponting Brisbane, Jan 17 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has admired the discipline and application of Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur for their brilliant rear-guard batting effort, which kept India in contention in the series-deciding fourth Test here.

SPO-CRI-SHARDUL-COMEBACKMaking a successful comeback after '10-ball' debut is a dream come true moment: Shardul Brisbane, Jan 17 (PTI) India fast bowler Shardul Thakur had a nightmare of a Test debut in 2018 as he got injured after bowling just 10 balls but on Sunday said his dream came true after doing well with both bat and ball in the ongoing fourth Test against Australia here.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-GROUP E Mushtaq: Andhra beat Kerala by 6 wickets Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh dished out an all-round show to beat an in-form Kerala by six wickets in an Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Sunday.

SPO-MINISTRY-FACILITIES-NAMING Ministry decides to name all new, upgraded SAI facilities after sportspersons New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Sunday said it has decided to name all the upcoming and upgraded facilities of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) after renowned athletes who have brought accolades for the country.

SPO-CRI-NEESHAM-SURGERY NZ all-rounder Jimmy Neesham undergoes surgery Wellington, Jan 17 (PTI) New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has undergone surgery to treat a compound dislocation on his left ring finger, Cricket Wellington announced.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri improves his best at Sony Open in Hawaii with superb 64 Honolulu (Hawaii), Jan 17 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri improved on his personal best at the Waialae Country Club with a third round six-under 64 for a share of the 17th position at the Sony Open here. SPO-ISL-CHENNAIYIN-PREVIEWWith plenty of draws in kitty, Chennaiyin FC seek win against SC East Bengal Margao, Jan 17 (PTI) Unable to sneak into the top-four so far with just two wins from 11 matches, former champions Chennaiyin FC would look for full three points when they take on SC East Bengal in an Indian Super League game, here on Monday.

SPO-SHOOT-TRIALSGurpreet wins men's 25m rapid fire pistol T1 trials New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Army marksman and Olympian Gurpreet Singh won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol T1 trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range here on Sunday.

SPO-ISL-NEUFCNorthEast United return to winning ways, beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Vasco, Jan 17 (PTI) NorthEast United FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to end their seven-game winless streak in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

