Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian Open: 25 players in quarantine after passenger on flight tests positive for COVID-19

Australian Open on Sunday announced that 25 players have been put under quarantine after one passenger on the charter flight tested positive for coronavirus.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:09 IST
Australian Open: 25 players in quarantine after passenger on flight tests positive for COVID-19
Australian Open logo . Image Credit: ANI

Australian Open on Sunday announced that 25 players have been put under quarantine after one passenger on the charter flight tested positive for coronavirus. As many as 58 passengers were there on the flight, including 25 players, with all now in quarantine.

"One positive COVID-19 test has been returned from a passenger on a charter flight into Melbourne from Doha which arrived at 5.30am on 16 January. The passenger is not a member of the playing contingent and had tested negative before the flight," Australian Open said in a statement. "There were 58 passengers on the flight, including 25 players. All are already in quarantine hotels. The 25 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotel room for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practise," it added.

Earlier on Saturday, two positive COVID-19 cases were reported on a charter flight that was also carrying players. As a result, all 24 players on board were put under quarantine. "Two positive COVID-19 tests were returned from one of the charter flights into Melbourne in the past 24 hours. There were 79 people on the flight, including 67 passengers, of which 24 are players," the Australian Open had said in a statement.

"The two positive tests have been returned by a member of the flight crew and a passenger who is not a player, who returned a negative test within 72 hours prior to boarding the flight. All passengers from the flight are already in quarantine hotels and the two positive cases transferred to a health hotel. The 24 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotels rooms for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practise," it had added. On Saturday, Australian Open had also announced that 23 players were put under quarantine after one passenger had tested positive for coronavirus.

"One positive COVID-19 test has been returned from a passenger on a charter flight into Melbourne from Abu Dhabi in the past 24 hours. There were 64 people on the flight, including 23 players. All passengers from the flight are already in quarantine hotels and the positive case, who is not a player and had tested negative before the flight, has been transferred to a health hotel. The 23 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotel room for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practise," Australian Open had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at passport control

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by Russian police at passport control late on Sunday after flying back to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned last summer, a Reuters witness said.Russias FSIN prison authori...

In final Trump administration days, Israel approves new settler homes

Israel approved on Sunday plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, projects it is advancing in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration. The planned construction, on land captured by Israel in...

J'khand: Order to withhold salaries of unvaccinated govt staffers withdrawn after backlash

An order issued bysenior health officials of Jharkhands Koderma districtwarning government employees not turning up for COVIDvaccination of withholding salaries till they were immunisedwas withdrawn on Sunday after a backlash.The order, iss...

NCP minister targets Shiv Sena over bad condition of roads

Maharashtra cabinet minister andNCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday indirectly targeted theShiv Sena over bad condition of roads in Kalyan in Thanedistrict.The NCP is the second key constituent in the ShivSena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021