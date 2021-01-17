Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI remains undecided on Ranji or Hazare Trophy, women's cricket season expected to begin in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:12 IST
BCCI remains undecided on Ranji or Hazare Trophy, women's cricket season expected to begin in March
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The fate of India's premier domestic event, Ranji Trophy, remained undecided but the BCCI Apex Council on Sunday gave its approval to begin women's cricket season in the country from March.

India's domestic season, which was delayed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally took off earlier this month with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The tournament is being played in a bio-secure bubble.

A decision on Ranji Trophy was expected to be taken in the meeting on Sunday but the members could not find a consensus, despite BCCI president Sourav Ganguly batting firmly for the prestigious first-class tournament.

''The president remains committed to Ranji Trophy but a few others were not on the same page and wanted to host Vijay Hazare Trophy instead (50-over event). The operations team has been asked to work on the logistics for Ranji Trophy, which is obviously a much bigger challenge in the current circumstances,'' a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

''It will be either Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare and it will be decided by the end of this week,'' the official said.

With the IPL likely to be played in the in March-April window, the Board is finding it tough to slot in the first-class tournament.

Women's cricket too was discussed at length and in a development which will be music to the ears of top cricketers, the season will probably start from March with senior cricket. The BCCI will also approach Sri Lanka and England to resume international cricket for the national team which has been starved of action since the T20 World Cup final in March.

''It is likely to be a full fledged domestic season for women and there will be finally some cricket for our international stars with Sri Lanka and England expected to come to India,'' the official added.

The BCCI will continue to push for tax exemption by the government for the T20 World Cup, scheduled in October-November. The matter was discussed in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Amazon sued for fixing price of e-books

Amazon, an American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence, is facing a new lawsuit alleging that a deal between the company and five major US book publis...

Study: Environmental allergens linked to acute itching in eczema patients

A new research has indicated that itching often doesnt respond to antihistamines because the itch signals are being carried to the brain along a previously unrecognized pathway that current drugs dont target. New research from Washington Un...

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on arrival at airport

Russian police detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny at passport control after he flew home to Russia on Sunday, his lawyer, the prison service and Reuters witnesses said.It was the first time Navalny has been back home since he was poison...

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at passport control

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by Russian police at passport control late on Sunday after flying back to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned last summer, a Reuters witness said.Russias FSIN prison authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021