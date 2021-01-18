Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: James Harden notches triple-double in Nets debut

Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points and James Harden added a 32-point triple-double in his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, who recorded a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night in New York. Durant shot 16 of 26 and set a franchise record by scoring at least 25 points for the ninth straight game as the Nets won their third straight. Harden shot 8 of 18 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds. He added four steals and made 13 of 15 free throws in 40 minutes. Australian Open to go ahead despite players' quarantine anger

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has confirmed the year's first Grand Slam will go ahead from Feb. 8 despite anger from players forced into hard quarantine in Melbourne due to positive COVID-19 cases on their charter planes. Seventy-two players and their entourages have to isolate for two weeks in their hotel rooms in Melbourne and are no longer able to leave them to train after infections were reported on three flights carrying them to Melbourne. Reeling Timberwolves, Hawks clash in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves could both use a win. They could also use a clean bill of health before they meet in Atlanta on Monday afternoon. The Hawks have lost two straight and six of their last seven games. Atlanta had its game at Phoenix postponed on Jan. 11 because of COVID-19 concerns with the Suns. Blue Jackets to test Red Wings' newfound depth

General manager Steve Yzerman made numerous free agent signings this offseason to improve the Detroit Red Wings' depth. Those upgrades began to produce dividends in the team's second game, as Detroit secured a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Red Wings will be back in action on Monday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a matinee. Maple Leafs place F Jason Spezza on waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed veteran forward Jason Spezza and goaltender Aaron Dell on waivers Sunday. Spezza, 37, skated in all three games so far this season and registered one assist while averaging 7:44 of ice time. Soccer: Sauerbrunn named captain of U.S. women's national team

Defensive standout Becky Sauerbrunn was named captain of the U.S. women's national soccer team on Sunday, taking over the role shared most recently by Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan. The 35-year-old Sauerbrunn, a two-times World Cup champion, 2012 Olympic gold medallist and two-time National Women's Soccer League champion, previously served as co-captain of the national team from 2016-18. Bruins look to continue recent success against Islanders

The New York Islanders looked like heavyweight contenders in the season opener only to be knocked out in short order two days later. The Islanders aim to pick up themselves off the mat Monday when they host the Boston Bruins in Uniondale, N.Y. NHL roundup: Vegas scores quick OT win over Anaheim

Max Pacioretty scored seven seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights completed a sweep of their season-opening two-game series with the Anaheim Ducks with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Pacioretty's one-timer from the bottom of the right circle into the top right corner came at the end of a two-on-one break with Mark Stone, who scooped up a loose puck on the opening faceoff of overtime and then broke into the Anaheim zone. Chiefs lose QB Mahomes to concussion, still reach AFC Championship

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to reach the AFC Championship, but it may have come at a cost as Patrick Mahomes was knocked out of the game during the third quarter due to a concussion. With the winner of next week's game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills moving onto the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, all eyes will turn to Kansas City to see if quarterback Mahomes will be healthy enough to compete. Ohio State RB Trey Sermon declares for NFL draft

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Sunday. "I am truly excited for the opportunity to pursue my dreams at the next level," he posted on social media. "I know the best is yet to come for me!"

