Messi shown first red card of Barcelona career as club lose Supercopa de Espana final to Athletic Club

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann scored a brace but it was not enough for the club to win the Supercopa de Espana final as Athletic Club clinched the title with a 3-2 win here on Monday.

ANI | Seville | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:59 IST
Lionel Messi in action during the match. (Photo/ Barcelona Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann scored a brace but it was not enough for the club to win the Supercopa de Espana final as Athletic Club clinched the title with a 3-2 win here on Monday. Moreover, Lionel Messi was sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career during the match. The red card was shown to Messi for violent conduct on Asier Villalibre, an incident that was spotted by the VAR, near the end of the clash.

Griezmann scored the opening goal of the match, putting Barcelona ahead in the 40th minute. However, the lead lasted for just two minutes as Oscar de Marcos netted an equaliser. Griezmann then found the back of the net in the 70th minute with Barcelona again taking the lead. Athletic Club's Asier Villalibre levelled the scores in the 90th minute before Inaki Williams scored the winning goal three minutes later.

Barcelona will now take on Cornella in the Copa del Rey on Friday. (ANI)

