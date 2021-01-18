Left Menu
Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga goals record as Bayern Munich defeat Freiburg

Robert Lewandowski broke the Bundesliga goals record as he guided Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win over Freiburg here on Sunday.

18-01-2021
Lewandowski breaks Bundesliga goals record as Bayern Munich defeat Freiburg
Robert Lewandowski (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Robert Lewandowski broke the Bundesliga goals record as he guided Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win over Freiburg here on Sunday. Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute, taking his goal tally to 21 after 16 games of the season. Never before has a player scored these many goals in the first half of a Bundesliga season. Earlier, the record was held by Gerd Muller, who had scored 20 goals.

"Another matchday, another Lewandowski record...@lewy_official is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 21 goals after just 16 games - a new Hinrunde record, beating Gerd Muller's 20 goals from 1968/69," Bayern Munich tweeted. "@lewy_official has now scored more goals in the first half of a Bundesliga season than any other player before," Bundesliga tweeted.

Bayern Munich maintained the lead through to the first half but Freiburg's Nils Petersen leveled the scores after the hour mark. Thomas Muller then netted a goal to seal Bayern Munich's victory in the match. The club currently hold the top spot on the Bundesliga standings with 36 points, four points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

