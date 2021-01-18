Left Menu
We deserved the victory: Flick 'satisfied' with Bayern's performance after win over Freiburg

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is satisfied with the team's performance against Freiburg and the side needs to maintain this in the upcoming games as well.

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick (Photo/ FC Bayern Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is satisfied with the team's performance against Freiburg and the side needs to maintain this in the upcoming games as well. Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga here on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski broke the Bundesliga goals record during the match. He scored the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute, taking his goal tally to 21 after 16 games of the season. Never before has a player scored these many goals in the first half of a Bundesliga season. Earlier, the record was held by Gerd Muller, who had scored 20 goals.

"Another matchday, another Lewandowski record... @lewy_official is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 21 goals after just 16 games - a new Hinrunde record, beating Gerd Muller's 20 goals from 1968/69," Bayern Munich tweeted. "We haven't had an easy spell. Today it was important to show we wanted to win the game. We went into 50/50s right from the start and played forward. The opener was excellent play. After that we could have doubled our lead, and then the game would have been different," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

"The defence did well today, even though we were lucky in stoppage time at the end of the game. But we deserved the victory. Of course, it's important we have the four point lead (at the top of the table), but all that counts for us is that we win our games. We have to be just as focused in the next games in Augsburg and at Schalke as we were today. I'm satisfied with how the team performed," he added. Bayern Munich maintained the lead through the first half but Freiburg's Nils Petersen leveled the scores after the hour mark. Thomas Muller then netted a goal to seal Bayern Munich's victory in the match.

The club currently hold the top spot in the Bundesliga standings with 36 points, four points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig. (ANI)

