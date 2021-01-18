Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 people linked to Australian Open test positive for coronavirus

Nine people associated with the upcoming Australian Open have so far tested positive for coronavirus, according to Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:01 IST
9 people linked to Australian Open test positive for coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nine people associated with the upcoming Australian Open have so far tested positive for coronavirus, according to Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday. Out of those nine people, an unnamed player participating in the showpiece event has tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking at a news conference, Andrews revealed that there are four new COVID-19 cases connected with the Australian Open, saying "they are all safely tucked away in quarantine", CNN reported. On Sunday, the Australian Open announced that 25 players have been put under quarantine after one passenger on the charter flight tested positive for coronavirus.

As many as 58 passengers were there on the flight, including 25 players, with all now in quarantine. "One positive COVID-19 test has been returned from a passenger on a charter flight into Melbourne from Doha which arrived at 5.30am on 16 January. The passenger is not a member of the playing contingent and had tested negative before the flight," Australian Open said in a statement.

"There were 58 passengers on the flight, including 25 players. All are already in quarantine hotels. The 25 players on the flight will not be able to leave their hotel room for 14 days and until they are medically cleared. They will not be eligible to practise," it added. Defending champ Novak Djokovic and women's singles legend Serena Williams were among the entries named for the Australian Open in December last month

The mega-event will take place at Melbourne Park from February 8-21 and will feature singles, doubles, and wheelchair competitions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thai private hospitals reserve COVID-19 vaccines ahead of approval

Two private hospitals in Thailand have ordered millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines ahead of regulatory approval, adding to government orders of vaccines as the Southeast Asian country tackles a second wave of the virus. We ordered one...

Forex intervention by RBI to touch USD 93 bn by March: Report

The Reserve Bank of India RBI is likely to spend at least USD 20 billion more to support the rupee and increase the forex kitty through the reminder of the financial year, taking its overall forex intervention to USD 93 billion, according t...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Vaccine nationalism risks catastrophic moral failure-WHOThe world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure on distributing vaccines, the head of the World Health Organizatio...

Sevilla FC join hands with Bengaluru FC to reinforce presence in Indian market

Sevilla FC on Monday finalised a partnership agreement with FC Bengaluru United and Nimida Sports business group -- led by Gaurav Manchanda -- as part of the Spanish football clubs expansion plans to grow its brand internationally. The obje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021